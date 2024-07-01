Fruit Snacks Market Size Cross to Revenue USD 11.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.6%

Fruit Snacks Market 2024

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Fruit Snacks Market Report by Product Type (Sweet and Savory Chips, Fresh Cuts and Slices, Candies and Bars, Dairy-Based, and Others), Fruit Type (Apple, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Berries, Mixed, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global fruit snacks market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Fruit Snacks Industry:

● Rising Health Consciousness Among Individuals:

The growing demand for fruit snacks due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. The rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals is impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, increasing concerns about nutrition and lifestyle diseases are propelling the market growth. Consumers are actively seeking healthier snack alternatives to maintain a healthy body. Fruit snacks are a nutritious option due to their natural fruit content and lower sugar content as compared to other snacks.

● Increasing Focus on Enhanced Convenience:

The rising focus on enhanced convenience is contributing to the growth of the market. People are increasingly preferring convenient and on-the-go snack options due to their fast-paced lifestyles. Fruit snacks are available in various portable formats, such as pouches, bars, and dried fruit packs, offering an easy and mess-free snacking solution. This convenience factor appeals to consumers who prioritize ease of consumption and portability in their snack choices. Apart from this, manufacturers are providing innovative packaging and product formats that enhance the overall appearance of fruit snacks. They are also offering a wide range of fruit snacks with clean labels, natural ingredients, and nutritional benefits.

● Product Innovation:

Key manufacturers are introducing new flavors, formulations, and packaging designs to attract a larger consumer base and stay competitive in the market. The rising focus on innovative packaging due to changing consumer tastes and preferences. In addition, the introduction of innovative fruit snack varieties, such as organic, low-sugar, and fortified options, is bolstering the market growth. These innovations not only cater to evolving consumer tastes but also differentiate brands and products in the market landscape, which is impelling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Fruit Snacks Industry:

● Bare Foods Co. (PepsiCo Inc)

● Brothers International Food Corporation

● Chaucer Foods Ltd. (Pilgrim Food Group PLC)

● Crispy Green Inc.

● General Mills Inc.

● Kellogg Company

● Nutty Goodness LLC

● Sunkist Growers Incorporated

● SunOpta Inc

● The Hershey Company

● Welch Foods Inc

Fruit Snacks Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

● Sweet and Savory Chips

● Fresh Cuts and Slices

● Candies and Bars

● Dairy-Based

● Others

Sweet and savory chips represent the largest segment as they offer a satisfying combination of flavors.

By Fruit Type:

● Apple

● Mango

● Banana

● Pineapple

● Berries

● Mixed

● Others

Mixed holds the biggest market share on account of changing consumer tastes and preferences.

By Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

● Convenience Stores

● Specialty Food Stores

● Online Stores

● Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share due to the wide availability of products in one place.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the fruit snacks market, which can be attributed to the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Global Fruit Snacks Market Trends:

Companies are investing in marketing campaigns that highlight the nutritional benefits, convenience, and taste appeal of their fruit snack products. Through various channels, such as digital media, television, and in-store promotions, brands can communicate messages to target audiences, influencing purchase decisions. Health claims, endorsements from influencers, and appealing packaging designs are commonly used tactics to attract a wider consumer base and build brand loyalty.

In addition, the wide availability of fruit snacks across various distribution channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores, assists in expanding accessibility to consumers, which is propelling the growth of the market.

