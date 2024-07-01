Artificial Tears market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033

Artificial Tears Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial tears market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.32 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, prolonged screen time, healthcare expenditure, shift from prescription to OTC, regulatory changes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial tears market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome, growth in contact lens usage, global urbanization, increasing pollution, e-commerce growth.

Growth driver of the artificial tears market

The rising prevalence of dry eye disease is expected to propel the growth of the artificial tear market going forward. Dry eye disease is a condition where the eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears are of poor quality, leading to irritation and discomfort. Artificial tears supplement natural tear production, providing lubrication and relief for dry eyes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial tears market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Alcon, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Thea Pharma Inc., OPTIMA pharma GmbH, Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., VISUfarma B.V., OASIS Medical Inc., Hilco Vision, Similasan Corporation, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nicox S.A., I-MED Pharma Inc., Velocity Pharma LLC.

Major companies operating in the artificial tears market are developing products incorporating technologies such as HydroBoost and PureFlow bottle technology to increase their profitability in the market. HydroBoost and PureFlow bottle technology in artificial tears refers to specialized formulations and dispensing mechanisms designed to enhance hydration and sterility in eye lubrication products.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial tears market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial tears.

Artificial Tears Market Definition

Artificial tears are eye drops, gels, or ointments that are used to relieve dryness and irritation of the ocular surface. It is commonly used to treat dry eye syndrome, a condition caused by reduced tear production or increased tear evaporation.

The main types of artificial tears are glycerin tears, cellulose tears, oil-based emulsion tears, polyethylene glycol-based tears, sodium hyaluronate-based artificial tears, and propylene glycol-based tears. Glycerin refers to a component of some artificial tears used to relieve dry, irritated eyes. The various dosages include suspensions, solution, ointment, emulsion, gel, and spray. The various indications include dry eye syndrome, allergies, infections, UV and blue light protection, contact lens moisture retention, and others. These are distributed by various distribution channels such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and ophthalmic stores.

Artificial Tears Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Tears Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial tears market size, artificial tears market drivers and trends, artificial tears market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial tears market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

