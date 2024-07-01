Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator market analysis with opportunity segments

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.31 billion in 2023 to $0.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising development in AI technology, increasing supportive initiatives by the government, growing acceptance of AI-powered virtual assistants, rising versatility of AI-generated images, integration of AI image generators into Android and iOS.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for visual content, integration with AR and VR, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, rising adoption of digital transformation initiatives, the increasing reliance on visual content in social media, and digital marketing.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market

Increasing demand for visual and performing arts is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market going forward. Visual and performing arts encompass a wide range of creative disciplines that involve the creation of works intended to be appreciated primarily for their visual or aesthetic qualities or performed live for an audience. AI image generators can provide artists with new sources of inspiration by generating novel and unexpected visual concepts that they can use as starting points for their work.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market include Google LLC, Samsung Group, Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Adobe Inc., Craiyon LLC, Midjourney, OpenAI, Stability AI, Jasper.ai, Anthropic PBC, Alphr Technology Limited, Runway AI Inc., CodeSandbox B.V., DeepAI, Panabee LLC., WOMBO Dream, Hotpot, Pixray, Neuroflash, Hypotenuse AI, AISEO AI, StarryAI.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market are developing innovative products such as DALL-E 3 to have a transformative impact on various industries and creative endeavors. DALL-E 3 is an AI image generator that uses deep learning methodologies to generate digital images from natural language descriptions.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Audio Generation, Mixed Media Generation

3) By Application: Personal, Enterprise

4) By End-user: Advertising, Healthcare, Gaming, Fashion, E-commerce, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) image generator.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) image generators refer to a type of software or system that uses advanced machine learning algorithms, specifically artificial neural networks, to create images from scratch based on textual input provided in natural language. AI image generators offer numerous benefits to content creators, marketers, and other creatives, including higher productivity, unique images, greater control over design, and high-quality output.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market size, artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) image generator market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

