Global artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.57 billion in 2023 to $9.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of cloud computing, surge in big data usage, proliferation of IoT devices, expansion of DeVops practices, growing need for real-time insights.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid adoption of cloud service, increasing complexity of IT environments, demand for autonomous systems, proliferation of edge computing.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market

The rapid digital transformation across industries is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market in the coming years. Digital transformation is the process of leveraging digital technology to alter current or develop new company processes, cultures, and customer experiences to meet changing market and consumer expectations. Artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration promotes the digital shift by effectively integrating and coordinating several AI technologies, reducing workflows, and maximizing resource use, resulting in increased productivity and innovation.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market include Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Capgemini SE, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., VMware LLC, Wipro Limited, ServiceNow Inc., Red Hat Inc., Micro Focus International plc, BMC Software Inc, TIBCO Software Inc, Dynatrace Inc., Flexera, HashiCorp, ScienceLogic, CA Technologies Inc, Cloudify, Rapid Acceleration Partners Inc., Activeeon S.A.S., Pandio, HyperSense Software, Botminds AI, ModelOp, CloudFabrix, AltaSigma GmbH.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market are focusing on technologically advanced products, such as workflow orchestration services, to assist firms with automating, speeding up, and streamlining critical business operations. Workflow orchestration services include the monitoring and coordination of people, digital workers, infrastructure, and data across a process, allowing for the automation, improvement, and streamlining of complicated processes from start to finish.

Segments:

1) By Component: Services, Solution

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Application: Customer Service Orchestration, Infrastructure Orchestration, Manufacturing Orchestration, Workflow Orchestration, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration is a method of organizing and overseeing the installation, integration, and interaction of different machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models, processes, and data pipelines. Artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration improves the deployment and administration of AI technologies, increasing their usefulness and influence in a variety of settings and sectors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market size, artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

