Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Insulated Container Market to Reach USD $1.72 Billion by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Insulated Container Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for expanded polypropylene (EPP) insulated containers has been experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demands in various sectors that require temperature-controlled storage and transportation. This report explores the current market size, the factors propelling its expansion, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Insulated Container Market

The market for expanded polypropylene insulated containers is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. From $1.21 billion in 2025, it is forecasted to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historical growth has been largely driven by increased demand in cold chain logistics, pharmaceutical transport, expansion of food and beverage supply chains, greater awareness of product safety during transit, and the continued use of conventional insulated packaging solutions.

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Looking further ahead, the market is predicted to expand more rapidly, reaching $1.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth will be fueled by the rising need for vaccine and biologics distribution, growth in international trade of perishable items, a push toward sustainable packaging materials, expansion of last-mile cold chain delivery networks, and a growing interest in energy-efficient thermal insulation. Key market trends expected during this period include a shift toward reusable cold chain packaging, increased demand for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical logistics, wider adoption of lightweight insulated containers in food delivery, growth of e-commerce-driven cold chain distribution, and preference for packaging that is both durable and impact-resistant.

Understanding Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Insulated Containers and Their Functionality

Expanded polypropylene insulated containers are specially designed to maintain stable temperatures for their contents, shielding them from heat, cold, and varying external conditions. Their primary use is in transporting perishables, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other products sensitive to temperature fluctuations, ensuring these items remain safe and retain their quality during storage and transit. These containers are known for being lightweight, durable, and reusable, providing superior thermal insulation compared to traditional packaging materials such as cardboard or simple plastics.

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Cold Chain Logistics as a Major Market Growth Driver

One of the key factors propelling the expanded polypropylene insulated container market is the growing demand for cold chain logistics. Cold chain logistics refers to the controlled transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods to maintain product integrity from origin to destination. This sector’s expansion is driven by the need to distribute perishable goods like fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and biologics efficiently, while adhering to strict temperature regulations. EPP insulated containers contribute significantly to this process thanks to their lightweight design, robust durability, and excellent thermal insulation properties, which help maintain consistent temperatures and enhance product protection during transit, ultimately improving supply chain efficiency.

Evidence of Cold Chain Logistics Impact on Market Growth

For example, in September 2024, the Cold Chain Federation, a UK organization specializing in temperature-controlled logistics, reported that nearly 49% of all food and beverages produced in the UK—valued around $66 billion (£50 billion)—require chilling or freezing. This statistic highlights the vital importance of temperature-controlled logistics systems and underscores how the rising demand for cold chain solutions is driving the market for expanded polypropylene insulated containers.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Outlook for Expanded Polypropylene Insulated Containers

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the expanded polypropylene insulated container market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. The market overview also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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