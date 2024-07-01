Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The AI-enabled medical imaging market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to AI for mental health imaging, ai-enhanced robotic surgery, quantum computing impact, expanded role in remote patient monitoring, regulatory framework evolution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

Growth driver of the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in the coming years. Chronic disorders, or chronic illnesses, are medical conditions that last longer than three months, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. AI-enabled medical imaging speeds up the early diagnosis of chronic illnesses by evaluating complicated imaging data, allowing for faster identification of anomalies and quicker intervention for better patient outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market include Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Nuance Communications Inc, Aidoc Medical, SyntheticMR.

Major companies operating in the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market are focusing on AI-enhanced image reconstruction, such as deep learning reconstruction, to offer innovative technology that enables healthcare professionals to diagnose patients while also providing comfort. Deep learning reconstruction (DLR) is a technique used in medical imaging to improve picture quality by employing deep learning algorithms.

Segments:

1) By Product: Software, Hardware

2) By Modality: Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance (MR), X-Ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, Multimodality Imaging Systems, Other Modalities

3) By Technology: Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Breast Imaging, Respiratory And Pulmonary, Neurology, Orthopedics, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Hospital And Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions.

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Definition

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market size, AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market drivers and trends, AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

