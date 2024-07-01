Plaque Psoriasis Market Size , Analysis | Trends & Forecast, 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The plaque psoriasis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.93% during 2024-2034. The plaque psoriasis market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the plaque psoriasis market.

Plaque Psoriasis Market Trends:

The market for plaque psoriasis treatments is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by a variety of drivers that are collectively setting the stage for advanced therapeutic interventions. Plaque psoriasis is a predominant form of psoriasis characterized by inflamed, red patches covered with white scales, and it significantly affects the quality of life for those diagnosed. The escalating prevalence of plaque psoriasis is a compelling factor driving market expansion. Furthermore, increased public awareness owing to health campaigns and digital platforms has led to better diagnosis rates. This, in turn, has expanded the customer base seeking appropriate treatments. Additionally, the introduction of biological agents like anti-TNF and anti-IL-17 medications has revolutionized treatment options. These targeted therapies offer better efficacy and fewer side effects compared to traditional systemic treatments, thus enhancing patient compliance and driving demand.

Regulatory agencies like the FDA have been facilitating faster approvals for new medications, especially those showing exceptional efficacy and safety profiles. The expedited approval process for novel treatments accelerates their market entry, benefiting both pharmaceutical companies and patients. Besides this, with a better understanding of the genetic and molecular basis of plaque psoriasis, there's a significant shift toward personalized medicine. Custom-tailored treatments offer the possibility of better outcomes and fewer adverse effects, which makes them an attractive option for both physicians and patients. Increasing healthcare coverage for dermatological conditions has made advanced treatments more accessible to a wider patient base. The inclusion of biologics and other novel therapies in insurance plans has significantly reduced the out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, spurring market growth. Substantial investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions are driving innovation in treatment modalities, promising new and effective interventions for the plaque psoriasis market in the near future.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the plaque psoriasis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the plaque psoriasis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current plaque psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the plaque psoriasis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Ortho Dermatologics

AstraZeneca/Bausch Health Companies/Kyowa Kirin/LEO Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

