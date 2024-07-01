Creative Bioarray Offers In Vitro Permeability and Transporter Assays for Drug Absorption Predictions
Creative Bioarray Offers In Vitro Permeability and Transporter Assays for Drug Absorption PredictionsSHIRLEY, NY, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of innovative drug development services, Creative Bioarray is pleased to announce the availability of a range of in vitro permeability and transporter assays to help evaluate drug permeability and predict drug absorption and distribution. These assays include the Caco-2 permeability assay, MDCK permeability assay, Parallel artificial membrane permeability assay (PAMPA), as well as a panel of transporter assays targeting key transporters such as canine P-glycoprotein (P-gp), BCRP, BSEP, OAT1, OAT3, OATP1B1, OATP1B3, OCT1, and OCT2.
Prediction of drug absorption is a critical aspect of drug development, influencing the design, optimization, and selection of potential therapeutic compounds. Drug permeability across biological membranes plays a crucial role in the absorption of drugs through the gastrointestinal tract and their distribution throughout the body. Poor permeability can result in inadequate absorption or distribution of drugs, affecting their efficacy and safety.
The permeability of a drug across a membrane is influenced by passive diffusion as well as active transport mechanisms. The in vitro permeability and transporter assays offered by Creative Bioarray provide valuable insights into the transport properties of potential drug candidates, aiding in the identification of compounds with optimal pharmacokinetic profiles.
"Our in vitro permeability and transporter assays are designed to help our clients make informed decisions in the drug development process," said a spokesperson for Creative Bioarray. "By assessing the permeability and interactions with key transporters, we can provide valuable data to predict drug absorption and distribution, ultimately leading to the development of safer and more effective therapeutics."
Creative Bioarray's team of experienced scientists utilize cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art equipment to deliver accurate and reliable results for drug permeability and transporter studies. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Creative Bioarray is a trusted partner for drug development research.
About Creative Bioarray: Creative Bioarray is a global biotech company specializing in providing innovative products and services for drug development, including cell-based assays, toxicology studies, and biomarker discovery. With a focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, Creative Bioarray is dedicated to advancing the field of drug discovery and development.
