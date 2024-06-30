Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1796

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - identified in the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by

the Governor on March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March

21, 2020), or is subject to quarantine resulting from exposure

to COVID-19, and by reason thereof is temporarily incapacitated

from performing his duties, shall be compensated in accordance

with section 1(a) of the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits

Law.

(b) Limitation.--A benefit received under subsection (a)

shall be limited to 60 days for each incident.]

Section 2. Title 35 is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 57B

COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONDER AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

OFFICER DEATH BENEFITS

Sec.

57B01. Scope of chapter.

57B02. Definitions.

57B03. Emergency responder and law enforcement officer death

benefits.

§ 57B01. Scope of chapter.

This chapter relates to emergency responder and law

enforcement officer death benefits relating to COVID-19.

§ 57B02. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"COVID-19." Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as

identified in the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by

the Governor on March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March

21, 2020).

"Department." The Department of General Services of the

