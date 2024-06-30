Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1796
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - identified in the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by
the Governor on March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March
21, 2020), or is subject to quarantine resulting from exposure
to COVID-19, and by reason thereof is temporarily incapacitated
from performing his duties, shall be compensated in accordance
with section 1(a) of the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits
Law.
(b) Limitation.--A benefit received under subsection (a)
shall be limited to 60 days for each incident.]
Section 2. Title 35 is amended by adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 57B
COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONDER AND LAW ENFORCEMENT
OFFICER DEATH BENEFITS
Sec.
57B01. Scope of chapter.
57B02. Definitions.
57B03. Emergency responder and law enforcement officer death
benefits.
§ 57B01. Scope of chapter.
This chapter relates to emergency responder and law
enforcement officer death benefits relating to COVID-19.
§ 57B02. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"COVID-19." Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as
identified in the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by
the Governor on March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March
21, 2020).
"Department." The Department of General Services of the
