BAO Systems Announces Promotion of Dr. Adebusoye Anifalaje to President

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAO Systems is thrilled to announce the promotion of Dr. Adebusoye Anifalaje to the position of President. Busoye, who has served as the company's Chief Implementation Officer and Co-founder, brings over 15 years of experience in international development informatics to his new role. His extensive background in designing, developing, and deploying information systems globally makes him an ideal leader to steer BAO Systems towards continued growth and innovation.

Busoye has been a cornerstone of BAO Systems since joining in 2015. As Chief Implementation Officer, he ensured that the company's service offerings were of the highest quality, delivered efficiently, and met the diverse needs of clients worldwide. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving the company's success in various sectors, including government, NGOs, private companies, and donor organizations.

In his new role as President, Busoye will continue to leverage his expertise in scalable enterprise solutions, organizational and institutional capacity building, and digital transformation initiatives. His experience spans continents, having supported the development of sustainable information systems throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. He is also renowned for his role as a Master facilitator, having led training sessions for over 200 participants and served as the lead solution architect for numerous complex, large-scale DHIS2 deployments.

"We are excited to see Busoye take on this new leadership role," said CEO Steffen Tengesdal. "His dedication, innovative mindset, and deep understanding of our industry have been vital to our growth. We are confident that under his leadership, BAO Systems will continue to achieve new heights."

Busoye holds a PhD in Information Systems from the London School of Economics, along with two MSc degrees in Information Systems and Organization Research, and Analysis, Design, and Management of Information Systems. His educational background, combined with his professional experience, positions him uniquely to lead BAO Systems in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role at BAO Systems," said Busoye. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to drive innovation, improve our service offerings, and make a lasting impact through the implementation of robust information systems worldwide."

BAO Systems congratulates Busoye on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to the continued success and growth of the company under his leadership.

About BAO Systems:

BAO Systems is a global leader in providing data for international development and digital health solutions that empower organizations to harness the power of data. Our innovative platforms and services support data-driven decision-making and help improve health outcomes worldwide. For more information, visit BAO Systems Website.