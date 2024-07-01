Creative Bioarray Introduces Vero Cell Reduced Serum Medium for Enhanced Cell Culture
Creative Bioarray Introduces Vero Cell Reduced Serum Medium for Enhanced Cell CultureSHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of cell culture products and services, has announced the launch of its Vero cell reduced serum medium, a specialized cell culture medium designed specifically for the growth and maintenance of Vero cells. This innovative medium is poised to revolutionize the field of cell culture by providing researchers with a highly optimized environment for the proliferation of Vero cells while maintaining their ability to support viral replication.
Vero cells are a well-established cell line commonly used in virology research due to their high susceptibility to a wide range of viruses. However, traditional cell culture media often contain high concentrations of fetal bovine serum (FBS), which can interfere with the replication of certain viruses like the measles virus in Vero cells. Creative Bioarray's Vero cell reduced serum media addresses this challenge by significantly reducing the amount of FBS in the medium, creating a more suitable environment for viral replication within Vero cells.
“Our Vero cell serum reduction medium is a game-changer for researchers working with Vero cells,” said Dr. John Smith, Director of Marketing at Creative Bioarray. “By minimizing the interference of high FBS concentrations, our medium allows for enhanced viral replication in Vero cells, making it an invaluable tool for virology research.”
In addition to its reduced serum content, Creative Bioarray's Vero cell reduced serum medium is formulated with a comprehensive blend of essential nutrients, growth factors, and supplements to support the growth and viability of Vero cells. This carefully balanced composition ensures optimal cell health and viability, enabling researchers to achieve consistent and reliable results in their experiments.
Furthermore, Creative Bioarray's Vero cell reduced serum medium is easy to use and compatible with a variety of Vero cell applications, including virus isolation, vaccine production, and virus replication studies. The versatility and reliability of this medium make it a valuable asset for any laboratory working with Vero cells and viruses.
