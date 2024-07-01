BAO Systems’ Katherine Lew Promoted to Chief Data Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAO Systems, a leading provider of data for international development and digital health solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katherine Lew to Chief Data Officer (CDO). With over 20 years of experience in public health, data analytics, and health information systems, Katherine has been an integral part of BAO Systems' success and growth.

Katherine Lew joined BAO Systems in 2018 and has since held several key positions, including Senior Director of Analytics. In her previous role, Katherine spearheaded the development and execution of the company’s analytics strategy, leading to significant enhancements in product development, digital transformation, and client satisfaction. Her leadership in human-centered design and data-driven decision-making has been instrumental in driving the company's vision and objectives.

Under Katherine's direction, BAO Systems achieved an average 20% increase in annual revenue over two consecutive years and maintained a proposal win rate of over 60%. She has also been pivotal in the development of the BAO Analytics Platform, working closely with the development team/Chief Technology Officer to design innovative solutions that improve organizational decision-making through web-based information systems and technical assistance.

Katherine's academic background includes an MPH in International Health from Boston University, where she also contributes as an instructor, sharing her expertise in courses such as 'Using Mobile Technology to Improve Health Outcomes.’ Her professional journey is marked by numerous awards and publications, reflecting her ongoing commitment to advancing public health through data analytics.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Data Officer at BAO Systems," said Katherine Lew. "I look forward to continuing our work in harnessing the power of data to drive impactful, sustainable solutions in not only the health sector but in climate, humanitarian response, and beyond. Together with our talented team, we will further our mission to support Sustainable Development Goals and international development initiatives through innovative data technologies."

In her new role as CDO, Katherine will oversee the strategic direction of data management, governance, and analytics, ensuring that BAO Systems remains at the forefront of data innovation. She will lead efforts to enhance data-driven decision-making processes, optimize data governance frameworks, and expand the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence across the company’s portfolio.

"We are thrilled to have Katherine take on this crucial leadership role," said Steffen Tengesdal, CEO of BAO Systems. "Her extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for leveraging data to improve health outcomes make her the perfect fit for Chief Data Officer. We are confident that Katherine will continue to drive excellence and innovation in our data initiatives."

About BAO Systems:

BAO Systems is a global leader in providing data for international development and digital health solutions that empower organizations to harness the power of data. Our innovative platforms and services support data-driven decision-making and help improve health outcomes worldwide. For more information, visit BAO Systems Website.