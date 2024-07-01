Cryotherapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled" 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global cryotherapy market size reached US$ 329.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 539.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The growth of the cryotherapy industry is significantly driven by the rising health and wellness trends globally. As more people seek alternative and complementary therapies for pain management, injury recovery, and overall well-being, cryotherapy has gained popularity due to its reported benefits in reducing inflammation, enhancing recovery, and improving mental health. The wellness industry’s expansion, coupled with the growing awareness of cryotherapy's potential benefits, has led to an increase in the number of cryotherapy centers and clinics. Furthermore, endorsements by athletes and celebrities have helped raise public interest and trust in cryotherapy, thereby boosting its adoption and market growth.



• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Technological advancements and innovations have played a crucial role in the growth of the cryotherapy industry. Developments in cryogenic equipment and techniques have made cryotherapy more accessible, efficient, and safe. Innovations such as whole-body cryotherapy chambers, localized cryotherapy devices, and advanced temperature control systems have enhanced the effectiveness and appeal of cryotherapy treatments. These advancements have also led to improved user experiences and reduced risks, encouraging more individuals and healthcare providers to incorporate cryotherapy into their treatment regimens. Continuous research and development in cryotherapy technology are expected to further propel the industry's growth by introducing new and improved treatment options.



• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬

The increasing acceptance of cryotherapy in medical and therapeutic fields is another key factor driving the industry’s growth. As more clinical studies and research validate the benefits of cryotherapy for various medical conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain, and skin disorders, healthcare professionals are more likely to recommend and utilize cryotherapy as part of treatment plans. Insurance coverage and regulatory approvals for cryotherapy treatments have also made it more accessible to a broader patient base. The integration of cryotherapy into rehabilitation programs, sports medicine, and dermatology highlights its expanding role in mainstream medical practices, thereby fueling the demand and growth of the cryotherapy market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Brymill Cryogenic Systems

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• Cortex Technology

• CryoConcepts LP

• Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

• Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o.

• Medtronic plc

• METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.

• Pacira BioSciences Inc.

• US Cryotherapy

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Cryosurgery Devices

o Tissue Contact Probes

o Tissue Spray Probes

o Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

• Localized Cryotherapy Devices

• Cryochambers and Cryosaunas

Cryochambers and cryosaunas dominate the market as they are known for whole-body treatments, which are in high demand for their effectiveness in pain relief, athletic recovery, and overall wellness.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Surgical Applications

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Dermatology

o Others

• Pain Management

• Recovery, Health and Beauty

Pain management accounts for the largest market share due to its rapid and effective pain relief benefits, making it a primary application in the market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

• Cryotherapy Centres

• Spas and Fitness Centres

Cryotherapy centers represent the largest segment as specialized cryotherapy centers are the primary providers of cryotherapy services, catering to the growing consumer demand for targeted and professional treatments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the cryotherapy market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of innovative therapies, and substantial consumer awareness and interest in cryotherapy.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global cryotherapy market is experiencing notable trends driven by technological advancements, increasing adoption in sports medicine, and rising consumer interest in health and wellness. Innovations in cryogenic equipment, such as whole-body cryotherapy chambers and localized cryotherapy devices, have enhanced treatment efficiency and safety. The growing popularity of cryotherapy among athletes for recovery and performance enhancement has significantly boosted market demand. Additionally, the expanding applications of cryotherapy in dermatology, pain management, and rehabilitation are further propelling market growth. Increased awareness of cryotherapy's benefits and endorsements by celebrities and fitness influencers are contributing to its widespread acceptance and integration into wellness and medical practices globally.

