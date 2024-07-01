ISTE Live 24 Highlights: Shaping the Future of Education with Elephant Robotics' Innovative Robotics Education Solutions
Elephant Robotics showcased robotics education solutions at ISTE Live 24, inspiring future innovations in STEM and K12 education.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where technology and education advance hand in hand, innovation has become the driving force behind educational development. From June 24 to 26, Elephant Robotics participated in the ISTE Live 24. Organized by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), the ISTE Live 24 Conference is one of the most influential events in the global educational technology sector. Each year, thousands of educators, tech experts, and industry leaders gather to discuss the latest trends and future developments in educational technology. As a benchmark in the industry, the ISTE exhibition leads the global trend of educational innovation.
At present, STEM and K12 education face numerous challenges, including limited teaching methods, a lack of diverse teaching tools, and restricted interactive modes. Traditional education models often focus heavily on theoretical knowledge, leaving students with few opportunities for practical application. This lack of hands-on experience frequently fails to spark students' interest, resulting in diminished motivation and enthusiasm for science and technology. Elephant Robotics is dedicated to providing teachers and students with the opportunity to experience the convenience and benefits that robots in education application scenario. Participation in the ISTE Live 24 provided Elephant Robotics with a unique platform to presented its innovative robotics education solutions and robotics workshops, drawing widespread attention from international educators and scholars. The event was a significant opportunity for the company to demonstrate how its products could address some of the critical challenges in modern education.
During the 3-day exhibition, Elephant Robotics' booth became a focal point. Attendees experienced the company’s cutting-edge robotic products, including humanoid robot, lightweight collaborative robotic arms, and lifelike bionic robotic pets. These products were highly recognized for their potential applications in education. Elephant Robotics showcased diverse robotics education solutions, including the universal wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, the real-time teleoperated aloha robot myArm series, the mobile robot myAGV 2023, the Artificial Intelligence Kit for entry-level AI vision, the ultraArm Conveyor Belt Kit, and two creative DIY Kits for the multifunctional 4 DOF palletizing stepper robotic arm ultraArm P340. Additionally, the bionic robotic companion pets MarsCat, metaDog, metaCat, and metaPanda attracted significant attention.
Hunter Chen, Director and Vice President of Elephant Robotics, mentioned, "To address the current challenges in STEM and K12 education, we have introduced creative robotic solutions that offer multiple workshops, enhancing students' practical skills and hands-on experience with various robotic products. We had a successful exhibition showcasing our robotics education solutions." This perspective was highly appreciated by many visitors, especially educators. They believe that Elephant Robotics' robots not only help students acquire technical knowledge through practice but also cultivate students' innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities. During hands-on operations, students learn how to apply theoretical concepts to real-world problems, enhancing their creativity and practical skills through continuous experimentation.
Many educators, after experiencing Elephant Robotics' robotics education solutions, expressed a strong desire to integrate them into their teaching. They believe these robotic products can significantly enhance teaching effectiveness and promote comprehensive student development. Several school representatives even placed orders for bionic robot pets, metaCat and metaDog, planning to widely incorporate them into future courses. They recognized that these innovative teaching tools not only enrich course content but also provide students with opportunities to learn about pet care, fostering confidence and competence in their future lives and learning. Hunter Chen expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "The results of ISTE Live 24 were impressive. We gained a comprehensive understanding of the educational needs in the U.S. K12 market by communicating with many frontline educators involved in K12 and STEM education. We gathered firsthand insights into how our robotics solutions can be tailored to better support the U.S. education market."
The morning shows on Daybreak on CH.2 in FOX31 Denver featured coverage of Elephant Robotics. During the interview, Henry Lin, Product Vice President of Elephant Robotics, introduced the company’s bionic robotic pet metaCat, 6 DOF collaborative robotic arm myCobot Series, and the humanoid robot Mercury series, highlighting their potential impact on education.
Through ISTE Live 24 and in-depth exchanges with experts and educators, Elephant Robotics gained valuable industry insights and earned widespread recognition in the international education community. This feedback further solidified the company's confidence and determination to innovate and advance educational technology, underscoring the growing importance of technology in education. As Elephant Robotics continues to integrate innovative solutions, enhancing teaching efficiency and interactive experiences, and cultivating students' practical skills and innovative thinking, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of education worldwide.
Marketing & Sales team
Elephant Robotics
+86 181 2384 1923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube