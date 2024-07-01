Automotive Clutch Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Segmentation and Forecast Analysis Till 2032

Automotive Clutch Market

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Automotive Clutch Market Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), and Others), Clutch Type (Friction Clutch, Dog Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, and Others), Clutch Disk/Plate Size (Below 9 Inches, 9 Inches to 10 Inches, 10 Inches to 11 Inches, 11 Inches and Above), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Material Type (Ceramic, Organic, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global automotive clutch market trends, share, size, and industry trends forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global automotive clutch market size reached US$ 13.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-clutch-market/requestsample

Global Automotive Clutch Market Trends:

The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), boosting the demand for specialized clutches that can seamlessly integrate with electric powertrains, is positively impacting the market growth.

Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, prompting manufacturers to explore lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to produce more efficient and eco-friendly clutch components, is enhancing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing popularity of aftermarket customization and performance upgrades among automotive enthusiasts, driving the demand for high-performance clutches that are capable of handling increased power outputs and torque, is fostering the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Clutch Industry:

• Rapid Technological Advancements in Clutch Systems:

The rapid technological advancements to enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, and driver comfort are some of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the rising innovations, such as dual-clutch transmission (DCT) systems and automated manual transmissions (AMTs) that provide smoother and quicker gear shifts, are catalyzing the market growth. They reduce the lag traditionally associated with manual gear changes, offering improved fuel efficiency and driving dynamics.

Additionally, the burgeoning integration of electronic controls and sensors in modern clutch systems to enable better synchronization and real-time adjustments is contributing to the market growth.

• Growing Demand for Passenger Vehicles:

The increasing demand for passenger vehicles across the globe is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes and a burgeoning middle class, translating into higher vehicle ownership rates and, consequently, an increased need for automotive components, are bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, the ongoing trend towards urbanization, boosting the demand for personal vehicles as people seek convenient and reliable modes of transportation in densely populated areas, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the growing preference for compact and mid-sized cars, which predominantly use manual and automated manual transmissions, is accelerating the market growth.

• Expansion of Commercial Vehicle Sector:

The expansion of the commercial vehicle sector, driven by the growth in logistics, e-commerce, and construction industries, is another key factor propelling the market growth. Along with this, the growing reliance of commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and delivery vans, on durable and efficient clutch systems to handle the rigorous demands of heavy loads and long-distance travel is fueling the market growth. Besides this, the rising construction industry that contributes to the increased need for robust commercial vehicles that are capable of performing in challenging environments is favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the imposition of government initiatives to improve public transportation infrastructure and expand the fleet services for public and private transportation are enhancing the market growth.

Automotive Clutch Market Report Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Passenger vehicles represented the largest segment due to the high demand for personal transportation and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

By Transmission Type:

• Manual Transmission

• Automatic Transmission

• Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

• Others

Manual transmission accounted for the largest market share as it remains prevalent in many developing regions due to its cost-effectiveness and fuel efficiency.

By Clutch Type:

• Friction Clutch

• Dog Clutch

• Hydraulic Clutch

• Others

Friction clutch represented the largest segment due to its widespread use in manual and automatic transmission systems for its reliability and cost-effectiveness.

By Clutch Disk/Plate Size:

• Below 9 Inches

• 9 Inches to 10 Inches

• 10 Inches to 11 Inches

• 11 Inches and Above

Below 9 inches accounted for the largest segment due to its extensive application in compact and mid-sized passenger vehicles.

By Distribution Channel:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

OEM represented the largest segment as manufacturers prefer sourcing original parts directly from the equipment makers to ensure quality and compatibility.

By Material Type:

• Ceramic

• Organic

• Others

Ceramic accounted for the largest market share due to its superior heat resistance and durability, making it ideal for high-performance and heavy-duty applications.

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the automotive clutch market is attributed to the booming automotive industry and significant investments in vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive clutch market size has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of These Key Players Include:

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Schaeffler Group AG & Co.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Valeo

• Eaton Corporation Inc.

• WABCO Holdings Inc.

• EXEDY Corporation

• F.C.C. Co. Ltd.

• NSK Ltd

• AMS Automotive LLC

• APLS Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• JATCO Ltd.

• Allison Transmission Inc.

• FTE automotive GmbH

Ask Analyst for Customized Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1486&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

