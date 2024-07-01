Power Plant Control System Market Projected to Reach $10.4 Billion, Growing at 3.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global power plant control system market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Power plant control system are the system used to regulate, monitor and control the power plants. Power plant control system can be categorized on the basis of system which include automatic and manual. Automatic operation or automatic control system means that electrical devices are part of automatic control sequences executed in an automation controller. This requirement applies only for those devices that interact with process control. In addition, software such as SCADA, DCS are the part of automatic control system. Moreover, manual control system includes excitation system, switchgears, and others.

Furthermore, control systems play an important role in power station such as APC that controls the amount of fuel, water, and air supplied to the boiler, and SQC that controls the start and stop of the plant. Power plant control system are also used in the oil & gas industry, heavy industries and many other mechanical industries.

The rapid expansion of cities led to an increase in the demand for pipeline natural gas (PNG) which increased the demand for SCADA thereby acting as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, rise in population led to an increase in the demand for electricity which increased the demand for power plant control system market. Moreover, rapidly increasing industrialization also led increase in the pulp & paper mills, sugar mill, power plants, power grids thereby increasing the demand for power plant control system market throughout the forecast period.

The setting up of power plants and sub-stations requires huge capital investment for the installation of equipment and software, as well as training. Furthermore, some of the plants are installed in remote locations for maintaining and controlling the systems, as well as for gathering real-time data. However, huge capital investment and special training act as the restraining factors for the market growth.

The power plant control system industry is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, application, solution, and region.

On the basis of component, the power plant control system market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of plant type, it is divided into coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into boiler & auxiliaries’ control, generator excitation & electrical control, turbine & auxiliaries control system and others). On the basis of solution, it is categorized into supervisory control & data acquisition, plant asset management, distributed control system, programmable logic controller, and plant lifecycle management. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020 in terms of volume

As per global power plant control system market analysis, by component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

On the basis of solution, the Distributed Control System (DCS) segment holds the largest market share in 2020 in terms of value.

On the basis of application, the turbine & auxiliaries control system segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

On the basis of plant type, the coal segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Emerson

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Hitachi

General Electric

Rockwell

Omron

ABB

Endress+Hauser

Schneider Electric