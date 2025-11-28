Data-Centric Security Market to Hit $39.3 Bn by 2030, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats

Growing cyber risks and strict compliance mandates are accelerating adoption of data-centric security solutions across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report Data Centric Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software & Solution Professional Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT & Enterprises, Telecommunication, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global data centric security market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 39.344 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.The data-centric security market focuses on protecting data itself rather than relying solely on network or device perimeter defenses. As organizations increasingly store, process, and share sensitive data across cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments, securing data at rest, in motion, and in use has become a mission-critical requirement. Data-centric frameworks—spanning encryption, tokenization, data masking, and access control—ensure that information remains protected regardless of where it resides or who accesses it.Rising digital transformation initiatives and the surge in data generation from IoT devices, advanced analytics, and enterprise applications are driving the need for more robust, scalable, and intelligent data-protection systems. Data-centric security enables organizations to maintain stringent compliance with global regulations like GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA, helping enterprises minimize breach risks, ensure data visibility, and maintain trust with customers and stakeholders. Cloud-native data security tools that support multi-cloud architectures are becoming essential for enterprises.Regulatory pressure is another major market driver. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and government are increasingly adopting data-centric security frameworks to comply with stringent privacy laws. Non-compliance penalties and rising audit complexities are pushing organizations toward advanced, automated protection tools.Technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and analytics are enhancing data-centric security capabilities. Intelligent data discovery, classification, and policy enforcement help enterprises detect anomalies, prioritize risks, and maintain real-time visibility into sensitive information across environments.Despite strong growth prospects, challenges such as implementation complexity, high initial costs, and skill shortages may slow adoption in some regions. However, ongoing innovation, cloud-based deployment models, and increasing awareness among SMBs are expected to mitigate these barriers and support long-term market expansion.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The data-centric security market is segmented by component (solutions and services), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), and industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, government, and manufacturing. Solutions—such as data encryption, tokenization, masking, and data governance—dominate the market, while cloud-based deployment is rapidly expanding due to scalability and cost benefits.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America holds the largest share of the data-centric security market owing to early adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies, strong regulatory frameworks, and the presence of major technology vendors. Enterprises in the U.S. and Canada prioritize data protection investments as cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and digital transformation accelerates across industries.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid cloud adoption, expanding digital ecosystems, and rising data privacy regulations across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Europe continues to remain a key market due to strict GDPR mandates, while regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America show growing interest in data-centric solutions to strengthen cybersecurity resilience.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the data centric security market analysis are Informatica, IBM, Broadcom, Micro focus, Varonis systems, Talend, Orange Cyberdefense, Forcepoint, Imperva, and Netapp. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data centric security industry 

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the solutions segment is estimated to be the major shareholder of data centric security market size. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• On the basis of solutions, the data protection segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the others segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue of data centric security market in 2020, however, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• As per organization size, the SME segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the large enterprise is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• According to industry vertical, the BFSI sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the retail sector is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• Region wise, the was dominated by North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Active Network Management MarketAugmented and Virtual Reality MarketPassenger Security Equipment MarketIncident and Emergency Management MarketLive Chat Software Market

