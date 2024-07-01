The Power of Her - Support for Girls and Women in Sport

Release date: 29/06/24

More than $2.2 million has been allocated through the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Power of Her grant program to empower girls and women to engage in sport,

24 successful applicants will receive funding through the first round of The Power of Her - Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP), dedicated to female sporting facilities, improvements and projects that foster and encourage female participation.

To back the growing popularity of girls’ and women’s football following the recent success of the Matildas and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, eight football clubs will be supported with more than $1.45 million in funding.

Other sports including netball, rugby union, rowing and volleyball will also receive financial support through this program to provide safe and accessible spaces, programs and equipment.

Some of the organisations and projects which will be funded through the IPP include:

Football Federation SA – receiving $457,500 to contribute to the replacement of the artificial football pitch at West Beach Park Football Centre, West Beach.

Adelaide United Foundation – receiving $250,000 to contribute to the construction of a female football facility, including two unisex changerooms, gymnasium, coach changeroom, treatment area and other amenities at Adelaide United Training Base, Elizabeth Grove.

City of Port Lincoln – receiving $400,000 to construct two unisex changerooms at Kirton Point Sports Precinct.

Adelaide University Soccer Club – receiving $25,000 to purchase five portable goals and one ice bather for the female teams.

South Australian Rugby Union – receiving $23,000 to contribute to the development and implementation of a women and girls rugby union academy for girls aged 14-18.

Adelaide Jaguars Football Club – receiving $7,000 to purchase equipment which will support their female teams and increase participation.

The State Government has committed $18 million to delivering the IPP over three years with $10 million of the funding quarantined for football (soccer).

Football SA expects girls’ and women’s participation to grow by 33 per cent over the next three years on the back of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Matildas’ efforts.

The full list of 2023-24 IPP grant recipients is available here.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Momentum from Matildas’ fever continues and we are determined to harness it and respond to the growing desire of girls and women to take to the pitch. One of the best ways to do so is to upgrade and develop sporting facilities, implement programs and provide equipment to ensure girls and women of all abilities can participate and experience the many benefits of being involved.

Through The Power of Her – Infrastructure and Participation Program, we are creating a lasting legacy which provides greater opportunity for all South Australian girls and women to take up or deepen their participation in their chosen sport.

We know that girls and women being supported to play their sport helps to shift attitudes about what girls and women can do in sport and everywhere else. Enabling them to equally and actively get involved means investing in programs and facilities that back their participation.

That is exactly what this funding does and I am proud that we continue to build on the State Government’s efforts to address inequality, having also re-established the Women in Sport Taskforce, invested in the Game Changing. Period. Program, the Raiise program and last year, hosting the remarkably successful Power of Her Women in Leadership Symposium.

Attributable to Lucy Hood, Member for Adelaide

It’s fantastic to see further funding for sports clubs across South Australia, particularly those within my electorate like the Adelaide University Soccer Club.

I hope this additional investment through the Power of Her grants, with more to come over the next two years, inspires even more women and girls to get involved in a local community club and enjoy everything sport has to offer.

Attributable to Michael Carter, CEO, Football SA

Great projects have been funded in the first round of the Power of Her Grant in the support of the number of women and girls’ participation in activities across many sports.

There are some very important Football facilities funded in this round and each of the projects are going to change the experience for their local participants and for those who play at the venues throughout the season.

I expect the applications from clubs, schools and local governments in round 2 of the Power of Her – Infrastructure and Participation Program to be very strong when released later this year.

The initiative shown by the Malinauskas Government in backing Football South Australia’s Women’s World Cup Legacy Plan is celebrated by the entire Football Family.