Tenth Bonjour Brand Forum commenced in Paris

On the morning of June 21 (local time), the 10th Bonjour Brand Forum commenced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

Co-organized by Oriental Paris and Bonjour Brand, the "10th Bonjour Brand Forum & Sino-French Brand Week" ran from June 20 to June 28, 2024 in Paris, France. The nine-day event featured a welcome banquet, main forums, and an exhibition showcasing the achievements between Chinese and French brands.

As the chief partner, Kweichow Moutai has not only fully showcased its brand charm but also highlighted its image as a company deeply committed to brewing craftsmanship and emphasizing historical culture, providing strong momentum for Chinese brands to expand globally.

With the theme of the "The Journey from Chinese Brands to Global Brands", the Forum focused on topics ranging from cultural output through brands to culture-driven innovation and brand globalization. It attracted several hundred of participants, including Chinese and French political and business leaders, CEOs and CMOs of top brands from various sectors worldwide, globally renowned creators and designers, journalists from mainstream media in China and other countries, and buyers. They engaged in dialogues to promote collaborative brand partnerships, cultural diversity, and innovative practices.

In his address to the Forum, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, president of La Fondation Prospective & Innovation (FPI) expressed: "This is the 10th anniversary of the Bonjour Brand Forum. Over the past decade, the Forum has been held annually and has achieved fruitful results. The participation of important people, partners and sponsors from both China and France is a testament to the solidarity and cohesion between the two countries."

Zhang Deqin, Party secretary and chairman of Kweichow Moutai remarked that Kweichow Moutai persistently holds fast to "Brewing a high-quality life" as its mission. Focusing on building core competitiveness in product quality, branding, brewery technique, the environment, and culture, the company commits itself to growing into a top-class brand and business through resolute implementation of the globalization strategy. Kweichow Moutai is ready to collaborate with more outstanding Chinese and foreign brands to pool wisdom and strengths, unleash the power of brands, and enable the sharing of brands worldwide.

Through three concurrent roundtable forums, dialogues were launched with 20 Chinese and French guests from different domains to provide diverse perspectives and sharing of experience for promoting the globalization of Chinese brands.

