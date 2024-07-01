Sarah C. Brown Designs Debuts New Branding for Premier Wedding Floristry Studio

Photo: Ashley Noelle Edwards

Bespoke, blooming floral designs capture the essence of the bride and groom on their historic day

Our focus is not on recreating what has already been done. Instead, we revel in the opportunity to get to really know and understand the client.” — Sarah C. Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah C. Brown Designs today announced the debut of its new wedding floristry brand and website. The studio is renowned as one of the most innovative and creative wedding florists in the business, specializing in unique wedding and special events designs. The floral artists at Sarah C. Brown are a part of a special, bespoke studio that is on a mission to change the wedding industry.

Floral creations from Sarah C. Brown Designs are known to evoke meaningful emotions and leave lasting memories, from the minute family and guests reach the site of the nuptials and the wedding reception.

“We have a talented team that captures the essence and spirit of the couple to be wed, creating the most beautiful flowers and floral designs,” said Sarah C. Brown, owner, and CEO. “Transforming just whom the couple represents into floral designs is a rare gift we have nurtured. Each designer has been formally trained and carries a list of esteemed credentials. Our feedback from wedding attendees continues to be extraordinary.”

Guests who really know the bride and groom at weddings with flowers by Sarah C. Brown Designs have said, "This is so them" and "I can feel their love.” Brown explained, “Our focus is not on recreating what has already been done. Instead, we revel in the opportunity to get to really know and understand the client. We dive deep into their who, what, where, when, and why. The floristry is stepping away from recreating what was once done and will be creating new and innovative designs and allow our creativity to guide us.”

Sarah C. Brown is exclusive, so its clientele is limited. The company dedicates itself to couples who want an individualized approach to their wedding and want to stand out.

For more information visit www.sarahcbrowndesigns.com

