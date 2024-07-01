Submit Release
Governor Carney Shares Highlights from the Legislative Session 


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Sunday reflected on actions taken during this legislative session: 

We’ve done a lot this legislative session to move our state forward,” said Governor Carney. “We’ve taken action to make our communities safer, protect our environment, and we continue to invest in our students and educators. I’m proud that our budget makes these important investments and is also sustainable. I want to thank the General Assembly for their hard work and partnership this session.”

Sustainable Budget 

Governor Carney signed a $6.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget for the State of Delaware that continues investments in Delaware’s public schools, workforce, and the environment 

Governor Carney signed a $168 million one-time supplemental appropriation  

Governor Carney signed a $98.4 million grants-in-aid bill 

Governor Carney signed a $1.1 billion Capital budget 

The General Assembly passed SB 270, codifying the Budget Stabilization Fund, which is expected to grow from its current balance of $410.1 million to $469 million in FY2025.

Gun Safety 

SB 2: Permit to Purchase  

HB 311: Protecting our college campuses 

HB 270: Strengthening storage of ammunition in stores to prevent theft 

HB 155: Safe storage law  

Protecting Delaware’s Environment 

SB 265: Offshore wind procurement 

HB 9: Electrifying the state fleet 

Strengthening electric vehicle infrastructure 

Preserving aglands and open space 

Investing in clean water and wastewater management and shoreline and waterway resiliency 

Education and Child Care 

Increasing Opportunity Funding by $10 million to a total of $63 million, dedicated to supporting students who need our help the most 

Investing $26.1 million to build on historic public education compensation increases 

Passing HB 200, increasing mental health supports for high schools 

Creating more ECAP early childhood seats and increasing eligibility for Purchase of Care to serve more children 

Funding a new team of statewide reading coaches 

Health Care Quality 

HB 350: Addressing rising health care costs  

 

 

