Governor Carney Shares Highlights from the Legislative Session 

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Sunday reflected on actions taken during this legislative session:

“We’ve done a lot this legislative session to move our state forward,” said Governor Carney. “We’ve taken action to make our communities safer, protect our environment, and we continue to invest in our students and educators. I’m proud that our budget makes these important investments and is also sustainable. I want to thank the General Assembly for their hard work and partnership this session.”

Sustainable Budget

Governor Carney signed a $6.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget for the State of Delaware that continues investments in Delaware’s public schools, workforce, and the environment

Governor Carney signed a $168 million one-time supplemental appropriation

Governor Carney signed a $98.4 million grants-in-aid bill

Governor Carney signed a $1.1 billion Capital budget

The General Assembly passed SB 270, codifying the Budget Stabilization Fund, which is expected to grow from its current balance of $410.1 million to $469 million in FY2025.

Gun Safety

SB 2: Permit to Purchase

HB 311: Protecting our college campuses

HB 270: Strengthening storage of ammunition in stores to prevent theft

HB 155: Safe storage law

Protecting Delaware’s Environment

SB 265: Offshore wind procurement

HB 9: Electrifying the state fleet

Strengthening electric vehicle infrastructure

Preserving aglands and open space

Investing in clean water and wastewater management and shoreline and waterway resiliency

Education and Child Care

Increasing Opportunity Funding by $10 million to a total of $63 million, dedicated to supporting students who need our help the most

Investing $26.1 million to build on historic public education compensation increases

Passing HB 200, increasing mental health supports for high schools

Creating more ECAP early childhood seats and increasing eligibility for Purchase of Care to serve more children

Funding a new team of statewide reading coaches

Health Care Quality

HB 350: Addressing rising health care costs

Click here for photos from Legislative session

Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passage of the FY25 Budget and One-Time Supplemental

View the Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Budget

View the Fiscal Year 2025 One-time Supplemental Appropriation

View the Fiscal Year 2025 Bond and Capital Improvements Budget