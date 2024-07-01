Governor Carney Shares Highlights from the Legislative Session
DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Sunday reflected on actions taken during this legislative session:
“We’ve done a lot this legislative session to move our state forward,” said Governor Carney. “We’ve taken action to make our communities safer, protect our environment, and we continue to invest in our students and educators. I’m proud that our budget makes these important investments and is also sustainable. I want to thank the General Assembly for their hard work and partnership this session.”
Sustainable Budget
Governor Carney signed a $6.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget for the State of Delaware that continues investments in Delaware’s public schools, workforce, and the environment
Governor Carney signed a $168 million one-time supplemental appropriation
Governor Carney signed a $98.4 million grants-in-aid bill
Governor Carney signed a $1.1 billion Capital budget
The General Assembly passed SB 270, codifying the Budget Stabilization Fund, which is expected to grow from its current balance of $410.1 million to $469 million in FY2025.
Gun Safety
SB 2: Permit to Purchase
HB 311: Protecting our college campuses
HB 270: Strengthening storage of ammunition in stores to prevent theft
HB 155: Safe storage law
Protecting Delaware’s Environment
SB 265: Offshore wind procurement
HB 9: Electrifying the state fleet
Strengthening electric vehicle infrastructure
Preserving aglands and open space
Investing in clean water and wastewater management and shoreline and waterway resiliency
Education and Child Care
Increasing Opportunity Funding by $10 million to a total of $63 million, dedicated to supporting students who need our help the most
Investing $26.1 million to build on historic public education compensation increases
Passing HB 200, increasing mental health supports for high schools
Creating more ECAP early childhood seats and increasing eligibility for Purchase of Care to serve more children
Funding a new team of statewide reading coaches
Health Care Quality
HB 350: Addressing rising health care costs
