Seedel’s Poetic Ode: Redefining Independence Day for Generation Z

Young Poet Seedel's Stirring Poem Illuminates the True Essence of the 4th of July

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 4th of July approaches, Seedel, a 20-year-old poet from New York, is poised to redefine the celebration of Independence Day through her powerful and evocative poem, "The 4th Day of the 7th Month." With her unique Gen Z perspective, Seedel’s work resonates deeply, offering a profound reflection on the nation’s history, present, and future.

A Gen Z Voice for Independence Day:

In a time when Generation Z is actively shaping the cultural and social landscape, Seedel’s poetry emerges as a vital voice. Her poem, "The 4th Day of the 7th Month," captures the essence of Independence Day, reflecting on the journey of a nation striving for unity and justice. Seedel writes, "The fabrics of the crystled sky, decorated with sparklers of freedom colors, blinks down at us all", and "The land in which we stand, spoke sternly as it held its fist shaped in democracy,” inviting readers to celebrate freedom while contemplating its deeper meaning. Her poem is a call to action, inspiring a generation to think about the past, engage with the present, and shape a better future. Through her evocative writing, Seedel connects the historical significance of the day with contemporary issues, making her message both timeless and relevant.

Exploring Themes of Independence and Unity:

Seedel’s poem delves into the core ideals of American democracy, urging readers to appreciate the deeper values of independence and unity that define the nation and examine the roots of the nation. "We must not look at the symptoms of it, but the root of it," she writes, emphasizing the importance of understanding and nurturing the foundational values of independence and democracy. Her words resonate with the aspirations of young people today, making her a relatable and inspiring poet.

Advocating for Mental Health Awareness:

Seedel’s commitment to mental health advocacy is evident in her proactive approach. She uses her storytelling to address mental health and to encourage open conversations. Her poetry and online presence serve as beacons of hope "In a world that often tells us to hide our struggles, I want my poetry to be a reminder that there is strength in vulnerability and beauty in our shared experiences," Seedel emphasizes.

About Seedel:

Seedel is a New York-based poet whose work focuses on mental health, self-discovery, and empowerment. Her poetry resonates deeply with young people, offering a powerful narrative that encourages open conversations and self-acceptance. Seedel continues to inspire and make a significant impact through her art and advocacy. Her achievements include founding the Seedel Poetry Club, a growing vibrant digital community dedicated to creative expression and collaborative storytelling. Seedel’s poetry has been featured and endorsed by many notable organizations and figures, showcasing her commitment to raising awareness and supporting mental health initiatives.

Discover Seedel, a talented poet and mental health advocate, at Stirred Up Bow. Explore her inspiring journey and impactful work.

Full Poem by Seedel: "The 4th Day of the 7th Month"

Let my people go!

The land in which we stand, spoke sternly as it held its fist shaped in democracy. The fabrics of the crystled sky,

decorated with sparklers of freedom colors, blinks down at us all.

This sky that we color outside of the lines

has witnessed the birth and rebirth of a once shooken nation.

The light shines on a promised seed that has been fed with rays of American Prophecy.

Like a blooming plant that sits, we must not look at the symptoms of it, but the root of it.

It is flourished with milk and honey.

So for those with luggages of the past,

who dream to witness and see with clear glasses of true independence,

It is “said” The root of our nation has been built on independency.

To ‘each its own’ is the mantra of the day.

We must work together. Our bravery sprouts from our United force. But the beauty is, Nothing is by force.

The 4th day of the 7th month

Falls loudly than the quiet brightness of the other day