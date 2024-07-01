Japan Destination Management Company TokudAw Inc partners with Nagano Alpico Holdings for rural revitalization
TOKYO, JAPAN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JAPAN ALPS GREEN LEADERS PROGRAM 2024 (JAGLP 2024) originated from discussions between ASEAN-Japan Office and embassy officials from four ASEAN countries (Singapore, Philippines, Laos, Myanmar) during their visit to the Alpico Group in March 2024. It was proposed to hold annual winter meetings in Matsumoto regarding regional revitalization of the Japanese Alps area and sustainable management. From July 9th-11th 2024, TokudAw Inc., and Alpico Holdings will kickstart a pre-meeting for the annual winter meeting which include inspections in Matsumoto City and Hakuba, accompanied by entrepreneurs from ASEAN and Japan. Visits and discussions are scheduled at Seiko Epson Corporation, Shinshu University, and Alpico Holdings Co., Ltd. A networking session with Hakuba Mayor Maruyama Toshiro and ASEAN-Japan Center Secretary General Hirayabashi Kunihiko is also scheduled on 11th July at the Hakuba Village Hall.
Comment from Wanping Aw, Managing Director of TokudAw Inc.,
We are honoured to announce our participation in the organizing committee for JAGLP 2024 and future editions. Our company was founded with the mission to facilitate understanding and nurture relationships between Japanese and international individuals and corporations. We eagerly anticipate the opportunities for engagement and inspiration that this program will bring. This program is unique as we are allowing entrepreneurs from ASEAN countries and Japan network, interact and learn with various stakeholders, and companies across Nagano. We hope that this program can help enhance personal growth and that of our businesses in our ASEAN-Japan community. Ultimately, our goal is to contribute to greater happiness in our global community.
[Tentative Program Schedule]
July 9
12:00 Arrive at Matsumoto Station (on Azusa No. 9, arriving at 11:39) - Lunch & original city tour organized by students from Shinshu University
15:00 Panel discussion with Assistant Professor Fujio Sotaro and Associate Professor Nagata Hirokazu from Shinshu University
July 10 – Industrial visits to Nagano companies
09:15 Departure from Hotel
10:00 Arrive at EPSON Hiraooka Plant
12:00 Depart from EPSON Hirooka Plant
13:00 Arrive at Karasawa Soba Village
14:30 Depart from Karasawa Soba Village
16:00 Courtesy visit to Alpico Holdings
July 11
09:30 Departure from Hotel
11:00 Arrive at Hakuba Village Hall for networking session with Hakuba Mayor Maruyama Toshiro and ASEAN-Japan Center Secretary General Hirayabashi Kunihiko
12:00 Depart from Hakuba Village Hall
12:30 Arrive at Iwadake Ropeway
14:00 Depart from Iwadake Ropeway
15:30 Arrive at Matsumoto
About TokudAw Inc.
TokudAw is a comprehensive destination management and consulting business that facilitates travel, event planning, and market entry in Japan for overseas corporations; consulting for students wishing to study in Japan; and premium bespoke tours for private leisure travel. Our mission is to facilitate mutual understanding between non-Japanese and Japanese individuals and corporations, to foster harmonious relationships that transcend cultural differences, and contribute to a collaborative and inclusive global environment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
TokudAw Inc.
Wanping Aw
Wanping@tokudaw.com
