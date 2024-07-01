Submit Release
New Tech Company Helps Touring Artists

FanVids Platform

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan engagement and data capture platform FanVids has announced a launch, working with some of the biggest artists and companies in music. The platform allows fans to upload videos from shows directly to artists ( https://www.fanvids.io/.) To date, over 30 artists are currently using the platform including working with artists, management companies and labels such as JXDN, Boys Like Girls, Hard 8//working group, Big Loud, and Warner Music Nashville to name a few.

“We’ve had multiple artists up and running on the FanVids platform for several months now and the User Generated Content and fan data we have been able to collect from it has been immensely valuable for our artist’s business. Most importantly, fans get a more personal digital experience with our artists.” - President of Hard 8 // Working Group - David Conway

“We are excited to provide the only platform on the market that enhances the fan experience while giving artists, management, and labels the fan data and user generated content they need for success. The positive responses and excitement that we have received from artists and their teams has been remarkable.” states Founder and CEO - Jimmy Pemberton

About FanVids
Fanvids was founded in March of 2024 by Jimmy Pemberton. Pemberton is also co-founder of Lesson Squad which was acquired by KHS America in 2024.

