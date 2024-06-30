AGRICULTURE MINISTER MEETS WESTERN PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT EXECUTIVE

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) Franklyn Derek Wasi has met with the Western Provincial government delegation led by Premier Billy Veo and his Deputy.

The Western Provincial government executive delegation is in Honiara to present their credentials to the Prime Minister and Cabinet and also made the courtesy visit on the Minister and Deputy Secretary Technical in Honiara, Friday 28th June 2024.

Discussions concentrated on the areas of strengthening of Agriculture extension services to help rural farmers; assistance to farmers on coconut replanting and revitalization of cocoa and other potential crops like kava, vanilla, etc. and to assist farmers on proper processing of copra, cocoa and other crops.

Minister Derek Wasi informed the visiting delegation that he acknowledges the issues and concerns raised and stressed that these are issues that will be addressed in the Medium to Longer term development strategies of MAL.

He further explained that currently the financial resources for the ministry are meagre but has made it his priority to push for effective strategy resolutions to addressing the needs of the agriculture sector which is responsible for both the food security and improved livelihoods for the people in the rural communities around the country.

Hon. Premier Billy Veo congratulated the Minister on his appointment as the new Minister of Agriculture and Livestock and looked forward to working with his ministry on important issues affecting the development of agriculture sector in the province as well as in the delivery of much needed support to the farmers in the province.

Premier Veo said the intention of the visit to Honiara is to establish a common understanding with the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet OPMC and other state agencies with a view to re-enforcing the Western Provincial Government’s support of the new government and also to establish common areas of understanding where both levels of government can work together in realizing some of their respective policy directions.

Source: MAL Media