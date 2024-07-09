Global Acclaim: Ellie Shefi Wins Gold at 2024 Women Changing the World Awards
Ellie Shefi, Winner of the Woman Changing the World Award in Literature and Media with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Award Presenter
Ellie Shefi on the Red Carpet at the Women Changing the World Awards with her Best-Selling Books and Woman Changing the World - Literature Award
Ellie Shefi Recognized for Outstanding Achievements with Global Impact in Literature and Media
Empowering women to find their voice, stand in their power, shine their light, and live as a force for good is the honor of my life!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Shefi, founder of Made to Change the World, Inc., has been honored with two prestigious accolades in the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards. Shefi received the Woman Changing the World Award in the categories of Literature and Media, celebrating her exceptional contributions to these fields.
— Ellie Shefi
The Women Changing the World Awards, held in London, England, and presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Dr. Tererai Trent, Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, highlights the remarkable achievements of women making significant impact globally. These awards honor leaders across industries who create opportunities for women, while inspiring women worldwide to take action and create positive change.
Dr. Tererai Trent emphasized the importance of these awards, stating, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”
Ellie Shefi expressed her excitement and gratitude: “As a domestic violence survivor who actually lived in hiding under a ghost name, I never imagined becoming a 9x #1 international best-selling and award-winning author, speaking on hundreds of stages, and making countless media appearances. And I certainly never imagined that I would become a media host myself or start Made to Change the World Publishing, a world-class publishing house run by women, for women, to celebrate and showcase women and to provide a platform for women to use their voice and tell their story.”
Shefi continued, “To be recognized on such a prestigious global scale for using my voice as an instrument of inspiration and change, and for creating platforms, programs, and services that empower other women, is both humbling and profoundly affirming. Empowering women to find their voice, stand in their power, shine their light, and live as a force for good is the honor of my life.”
Dr. Trent's vision for the awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and unite to create a better future for all.
Shefi shared her advice for those inspired to make a difference: “Remember that you have something powerful to share with the world; something only you can. Your uniqueness is your greatness! Know that your voice, your story, your message, and your life matter. Someone in the world is waiting for you to show up fully as you, so get out there and unapologetically shine your light. The world needs you!”
As a fierce advocate and changemaker with over 30 years of experience in law, business, education, and human, civil, and constitutional rights advocacy, Shefi continues to give a voice to the voiceless, fight against injustice, and create opportunities for others to stand up, speak up, show up, and shine.
For more information on Ellie Shefi, or for press and media inquiries, visit: ellieshefi.com/press-media or email: press@ellieshefi.com.
