World-First Quantum-Safe Cryptography Protected Backups Available with Underscore Backup 3.0
Revolutionizing Cloud Backup Security with Cutting-Edge Encryption Technology
With the introduction of Quantum Safe Cryptography in Underscore Backup 3.0, we are not just keeping pace with technological advancements, we are leading the charge...”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underscore Backup, is proud to announce the launch of Underscore Backup 3.0. This latest version introduces a groundbreaking feature: Quantum-Safe Cryptography, a world-first in the realm of cloud backup solutions.
In an era where data security and privacy is paramount, Underscore Backup 3.0 sets a new standard by integrating Quantum-Safe Cryptography. This advanced cryptographic technique is designed to safeguard data against the potential threats posed by quantum computing, ensuring that private and secure backups remain invulnerable to future technological advancements.
Henrik Johnson, Founder, CEO of Underscore Backup, expressed his enthusiasm for this pioneering development:
"With the introduction of Quantum Safe Cryptography in Underscore Backup 3.0, we are not just keeping pace with technological advancements, we are leading the charge. Our commitment to providing private, secure backups in the cloud of any size with minimal resource usage remains unwavering. This innovation underscores our dedication to delivering exactly what our customers need, now and in the future."
Underscore Backup 3.0 continues to offer the same reliable and efficient cloud backup services that users have come to trust. The integration of Quantum Safe Cryptography ensures that data is protected with the highest level of security, keeping your data secure now and tomorrow, making it an indispensable tool for businesses and individuals alike.
In addition to its enhanced security features, Underscore Backup 3.0 maintains its user-friendly interface, multi-platform support, and seamless performance. Users can easily manage their backups with different schedules, configurable retention policies, and point-in-time recovery.
We also continue our ongoing commitment to openness and transparency. Our client code is available as an open-source project on GitHub, we have published a public threat model, and detailed documentation of how encryption is implemented.
Henrik Johnson adds “As the digital landscape evolves, Underscore Backup is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, continually adapting to meet the needs of its users. The introduction of Quantum Safe Cryptography in Underscore Backup 3.0 is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions prioritizing security, privacy, and efficiency."
