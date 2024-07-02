Michael Williams, CEO of Jetaire Flight Systems, Nominated for the 2025 Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame

Michael Williams Headshot

A 40+ year veteran of the aviation industry, Williams’s contributions to safety and compliance have been recognized by his home state’s aviation hall.

I am deeply honored to be considered for induction into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Jetaire team.” — Michael Williams

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetaire Flight Systems is proud to announce that its CEO, Michael Williams, has been nominated for induction into the prestigious Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame for 2025. This nomination recognizes Michael's outstanding contributions to the aviation industry and his dedication to advancing aviation safety.

Michael Williams has been an influential figure in aviation for over four decades. As an aviation safety trailblazer, he has achieved nearly 200 major design approvals and over 500 FAA certifications for commercial and corporate aircraft. His innovative spirit is exemplified by his development of INVICTA, the only patented reticulated polyurethane foam solution for ignition mitigation recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration. This groundbreaking technology has protected millions of lives by preventing fuel tank explosions in over 100 aircraft.

Under Michael's leadership, Jetaire Flight Systems has reached significant milestones, including technological advancements and market expansion. In 2020, the company received the GLOBE Award from the Georgia Department of Economic Development for meeting global demand. Williams has also been recognized for lifetime achievement by the Atlanta Aero Club through receipt of the Epps Award in 2021. Additionally, Jetaire was named to the Entrepreneur 360 list in 2019, recognizing its growth, innovation, and legacy-building efforts.

The formal black-tie Enshrinement Banquet will be held on April 26, 2025, at the Century of Flight Hangar, located at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia. This event will celebrate Michael Williams' remarkable career and his contributions to aviation safety and innovation.

Michael's journey in aviation began with his appointment as an FAA Designated Engineering Representative in 1984, making him one of the youngest African Americans to receive the designation. His passion for aviation extends beyond his professional achievements, as he enjoys flying his Cirrus aircraft and inspiring young people to explore the wonders of aviation.

Reflecting on his nomination, Michael Williams said, "I am deeply honored to be considered for induction into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Jetaire team. Together, we have made significant strides in aviation safety and innovation, and I look forward to continuing this journey."

For more information about the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony or to purchase tickets, please visit Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame.