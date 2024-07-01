BKG Medical Supplies Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With NEST Biotechnology Co. LTD
BKG Medical Supplies Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With NEST Biotechnology Co. LTD for its Re-Usable Injector Pens for GLP1's and 503B manufacturingPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BKG Medical Supplies with NEST Biotechnology Co. LTD in Exclusive Distribution Partnership for the USA, Canada and Mexico markets is proud to announce the New FDA 510K approval of its Reusable Injector Pen with a compatible 3ml cartridge. For use with GLP-1, Insulin and Narcotic Antidote Drugs just to name a few. These injector pens will be primarily utilized to help ease the current GLP-1 drug shortages, Support 503B outsource manufacturing and help lower overall healthcare costs and ultimately improve patient outcomes, especially by making them available to lower income areas where lower cost solutions are desperately needed.
BKG CEO: Bryanna Grelle
Our mission at BKG Medical Supplies is to bring cutting edge medical product solutions to the market that help reduce the costs of over inflated drug prices. Support 503B outsourcing manufacturing facilities and drug manufacture's to help combat the ongoing drug shortages that plague the medical industry. We are proud to be in partnership with Nest Biotechnology to distribute this product to our long list of legacy clients in USA, Canada and Mexico.
NEST CEO: Yangweidong
We are excited to announce our Exclusive Distribution Partnership with BKG Medical Supplies for the USA, Canada and Mexico markets for our newly approved Reusable Pen Injector compatible with 3ml cartridge. For use with GLP-1, Insulin and Narcotic Antidote drugs. BKG Medical Supplies lobbying strength was a critical component in the FDA 510K approval process and helped us accomplish this in a timely manner and we are proud to be in partnership with BKG to help ease the drug shortages by supplying a Pen with a cartridge that can be replaced thus lowering the cost basis of drugs that are currently on short supply and/or highly overpriced.
FDA 510(K) Number of NEST Reusable Pen Injector : K240774
The submission can be checked on the official website! The link is as follows: accessdata.fda.gov
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfpmn/pmn.cfm?ID=K240774
ABOUT BKG MEDICAL SUPPLIES:
BKG is a Women owned medical supply company based in Palm Beach Florida, with the focus on bringing new innovating medical products to market that help reduce drug shortages and lower the high cost associated with healthcare.
BKG will use its strength in the medical supplies product industry with over 50 years combined experience in the healthcare product sector and access to all large scale GPO's, Hospitals System's, Provider Networks. BKG will also bid on Govt. supply contracts to distribute and scale the Nest Injector Pens with great success across the entire healthcare landscape.
BKG Medical Supplies won a Premier GPO innovating product supply contract July 2023.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bkg-medical-supplies-awarded-national-120800150.html
ABOUT NEST:
Global Leading Biotech Consumables Manufacturer
Established in 2009, Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (NEST) is renowned for its brand "NEST" and is dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of high-quality life sciences products.
With a dedicated Research and Development Center and an experienced management team, NEST strives to be a leading comprehensive life science service provider in China across various sectors. Our state-of-the-art facilities include a 6800 m2 Class 100000 cleanroom and a 2700 m2 Class 10000 cleanroom, supported by a mature production process and cutting-edge equipment.
As our international business expands, our products have been successfully exported to numerous countries such as North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, and more.
