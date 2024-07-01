DispenSecur™ v1 - A Device to Support Individuals with Opioid Use Disorder
By supporting individuals in recovery with broader access to approved medications for treatment using devices like DispenSecur™, we enable individuals to engage more fully in all aspects of life.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verinetics, Inc. announced today the listing of its first product, DispenSecur™ v1, as a Class I Medical Device with the US Food and Drug Administration. DispenSecur™ is intended to support Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) providers and the individuals in recovery they serve.
— Dr. Eric Morse
The DispenSecur™ device features a secure medication bottle dispenser combined with cloud-based analytics to support providers offering “take-home” doses of methadone. The result is reduced patient clinic visits, secure and timely medication delivery, and the flexibility to expand the geographic footprint of medication accessibility. DispenSecur™ also facilitates clinical practices consistent with the new rules from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) intended to ensure accessible, destigmatized care for those with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
“For the more than 500,000 affected individuals in the US receiving methadone on a daily basis, DispenSecur™ represents a transformative tool that Verinetics hopes will reduce the burden this effective treatment paradigm has on family and friends in our communities”, stated Jessica Beaver, President and CEO of Verinetics.
DispenSecur™ was developed under a contract with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) in response to the challenges of in-person care that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. The product has been field tested across five clinics in two states with both individuals and staff participants reflecting on DispenSecur™ as a solution long overdue.
Founder and Chairman, Tom Mercolino added, “This is a milestone in care for individuals with OUD. DispenSecur™ is the result of commitment by our internal team, NIDA, technology development partners, and investors to Verinetics’ mission to provide breakthrough technology tools for the betterment of OUD patients and their providers.”
Dr. Eric Morse, clinician and principal investigator in the pilot studies with DispenSecur™, said, “Individuals with substance use disorders remain stigmatized due to their history and circumstances. By supporting individuals in recovery with broader access to approved medications for treatment using devices like DispenSecur™, we enable individuals to engage more fully in all aspects of life and their communities.”
DispenSecur™ will be commercially available in August 2024.
About DispenSecur™
DispenSecur™ (DSv1) is a device intended for medical purposes to provide alerts and controlled patient access to medication based on dosing schedules predetermined by a healthcare provider. The device may be used with either liquid or solid dosage forms of one medication type. The device is not intended to manage multiple medications.
About Verinetics
Verinetics is a MedTech company focused on enhancing availability of the medications used to treat opioid use disorder for underserved populations. Verinetics is committed to providing solutions that reduce stigma and preserve personal dignity and independence for individuals on their recovery journey.
For more information visit www.verinetics.com or contact a representative of the company at info@verinetics.com.
