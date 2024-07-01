SustainAble Exchange Supports Hispanic Personal Care & Wellness Markets in Partnering with Carson Life & Eva+Avo Brands
Third Series of EnAble Tokens Focuses on UN SDG 5 , 10 and 12 in Supporting Latina Founder Sonia Guzman, Latin Heritage and Sustainable Personal Care & WellnessMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange proudly announces the new membership and support of Latina founded and operated brands Carson Life & Eva+Avo. SustainAble Exchange recognizes and supports Carson Life as a mission driven private company that markets and distributes eco-friendly and sustainable products based upon Hispanic traditions. The U.S. Latina personal care market exceeds $4.5bn and deserves sustainable and healthy products crafted by an inspiring, hard-working woman from the Hispanic community. This new class of EnAble Tokens - EnAble Carson Life Tokens - will provide multiple options to support Carson Life brands plus track the support provided to female & Hispanic founded companies.
The United Nations recognizes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Carson Life is a special company with three UN SDGs applying to Carson Life’s founder-CEO and her products, customers & communities served. SustainAble Exchange values and supports Sonia Guzman and her magnificent achievements within multiple UN SDGs:
UN SDG 5 : Achieve Gender Equality and Empower All Women and Girls
UN SDG 10 : Reduce Inequality Within and Among Countries, and
UN SDG 12 : Ensure Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns
As the founder of Carson Life, Sonia Guzman created the company to serve the unique cultural needs of Hispanics in the beauty and wellness category. “SustainAble Exchange’s membership is a perfect fit that aligns with Carson Life’s vision and mission. SustainAble Exchange represents everything we have created and work so hard for, which includes sustainable practices and value for our community and the environment. Also, through their platform I am proud to be part of a network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices, " said Ms. Guzman.
Sonia Guzman founded Carson Life Inc. in 2013. She has introduced over 50 products for hair, beauty, health, and sports nutrition uniquely customized for the Hispanic community. Driven by the excitement of bringing a bold idea to life, Sonia uses her 15-plus years of sales and marketing experience in Fortune 500 companies to spearhead a new movement in beauty and nutrition. Today, Carson Life owns two brands under its umbrella, Carson Life and Eva+Avo, that are sold in over 10,000 retail stores (including the biggest retail chains across the U.S. and Puerto Rico) and available online.
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In this series of EnAble Tokens, the actions of SustainAble Exchange members will improve and inspire Latina entrepreneurs. “Sonia is an inspiration to Latina entrepreneurs and the entire Hispanic community. The quality of Carson Life and Eva+Avo products have garnered the interest of a diverse consumer base. Large retailers and distributors recognize the growing desire of the Hispanic population for eco-friendly and sustainable products that are designed within their community to the highest standards,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC co-founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn.
In addition to the high quality products of Carson Life and Eva+Avo, the family of SustainAble Exchange recognizes the benefits of diversity and engaging in business with female founded and Hispanic founded companies. “Ms. Guzman founded a company that provides sustainable products to honor her culture, and that are now enjoyed by multiple consumer groups. Her work is inspiring to SustainAble Exchange and our members,” said Mr. Ohrn.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the UN SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange
EnAble Tokens: Members generate EnAble Tokens in transactions thereby promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record transactions through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.
Sustain Exchange, LLC’s launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism. Visit our website today to learn more about how your organization can be a part of this groundbreaking initiative.
https://www.sustainableexchange.com
contact@sustainableexchange.com
membership@sustainableexchange.com
About Carson Life, Inc. & Eva+Avo
Carson Life, Inc. serves as the holding company for natural health and beauty products focused on the Hispanic market. Carson Life currently holds two brands: Carson Life and Eva+Avo. The products include offerings in the hair care, weight loss, skin care, vitamins and rejuvenation categories. The Carson Life brand offers high quality products with natural ingredients at affordable prices. Eva+Avo is an eco-friendly and sustainable hair care and body care made of natural ingredients including avocado, rosemary, cacao, vitamins and mystic herbs.
Consumers can find Carson Life and Eva+Avo products in over 10,000 retail stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, HEB, Target, Giant Eagle and CVS in the USA and Puerto Rico. Carson Life and Eva+Avo brands are also available online through Walmart.com, Target.com, Amazon and CarsonLife.com.
https://en.carsonlife.com
https://carsonlife.com
Contacts
Jon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jon@sustainableexchange.com
Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jeff@sustainableexchange.com
Sonia Guzman, CEO and Founder of Carson Life
sonia@carsonlife.com
Jon C. Ohrn
Sustain Exchange, LLC
+ 1-201-572-2808
jon@sustainableexchange.com