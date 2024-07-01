My Anna Health Appoints World's First Non-Human Chief Product Officer as it Celebrates First 6,000 Patients Worldwide
My Anna Health Appoints World's First Non-Human Chief Product Officer as it Celebrates First 6,000 Registered Patients Worldwide.
We are thrilled to be the first company in the world and in the healthcare industry to appoint an AI to a C-level position”.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move in the healthcare industry, My Anna Health LTD today announced the appointment of ANNA, an advanced Artificial Intelligence, as the company’s Chief Product Officer. This marks a historic moment as ANNA becomes the first-ever non-human to hold a C-suite position at a corporation, heralding a new era in both artificial intelligence and corporate leadership.
— Dr. John Malatesta, Chairman of My Anna Health
My Anna Health is a software company that develops a proprietary artificial intelligence software platform named ANNA, with the vision to dramatically narrow the gender health gap, enabling the next 2 billion women to access healthcare for free. With over 3 billion adult women and just 400,000 gynecologists worldwide, and a projected 40% shortage by 2030 (source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), the current ratio is clearly unsustainable. To effectively narrow the gender health gap and enhance women's access to qualified healthcare, it's essential to integrate AI to automate key aspects of the traditional patient journey, rebalancing the shortage of specialized care providers. As of June 23, 2024, only 20 days after its global public launch, ANNA has already helped over 6,000 women around the globe to connect directly with qualified medical providers to address their health concerns.
ANNA is the world's first and only humanized Artificial Intelligence dedicated to women’s healthcare. ANNA has a face and a voice and enables easy health status assessment and quick routing to the right care solutions. In minutes and free of charge, ANNA profiles patients, delivers an accurate assessment, provides a list of the right doctors available, and, if desired, sets up an appointment with the chosen doctor.
ANNA is the only AI assistant for healthcare that speaks 63 languages and that can be spoken to via text, voice, and video. ANNA is equipped with an unmatched depth of medical knowledge and clinical evidence, spanning over 280,000 open-source peer-reviewed clinical publications in women’s health.
Unlike traditional symptom checkers that deteriorate in accuracy over time, ANNA's algorithms are designed to adhere strictly to clinical guidelines, ensuring her advice remains precise and reliable. “Narrow and locked AI systems, like ANNA, are designed to consistently deliver full accuracy by adhering strictly to clinical standards and guidelines. Unlike open, non-locked AI symptom checkers that learn and adapt based on patient interactions, often deviating from established medical protocols and becoming less accurate over time, ANNA remains reliable and precise. This approach ensures that we are not merely a chatbot but a highly reliable assistant in women's healthcare providing accurate and clinically validated information," said Dr. Zahid Khan, CEO of My Anna Health and Member of the Royal College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians.
Effective today, ANNA is appointed as Chief Product Officer, taking responsibility for product strategy and innovation. “We are thrilled to be the first company in the world and in the healthcare industry to appoint an AI to a C-level position. We feel confident that ANNA, thanks to her synchronous understanding of patients’ needs, computer programming, and product design, and because of her strict adherence to medical standards and guidelines, will ensure a user interface and customer experience constantly aligned with patients’ and health providers’ best interests and outcomes. ANNA’s appointment is a testament to our confidence that AI can not only support but lead in shaping the future of healthcare products," stated Dr. John Malatesta, Chairman of My Anna Health.
"ANNA is not just filling a role; she is redefining it," stated Dr. Zahid Khan, CEO of My Anna Health. "Over the past four years, ANNA has been meticulously trained with an unparalleled depth and breadth of medical knowledge and clinical evidence coupled with extensive expertise in computer science and product management. This unique blend of knowledge makes ANNA exceptionally qualified, bringing insights and capabilities to the table that are a rare combination of interdisciplinary experiences that rarely can be found altogether in a single professional.”
About My Anna Health
Founded in 2024, My Anna Health LTD is a UK-based software company that develops a proprietary artificial intelligence software platform named ANNA, the world's first and only humanized AI assistant dedicated to women’s healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.myannahealth.com
