President Cyril Ramaphosa announces new National Executive @ 21:00, 30 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a new National Executive this evening, 30 June 2024.

The announcement – which will be in the form of a televised address to the nation – follows the inauguration of President Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, which in turn followed the President’s election by the National Assembly on Friday, 14 June.

The new National Executive will constitute the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

The SABC will provide a content feed to all media and PresidencyZA will also live stream the proceedings.

The announcement will take place at 21h00.

