The Growth Shark Announces New Partnership with Justice for Beniteau to Champion Environmental Justice
We are thrilled to partner with Justice for Beniteau and support their critical mission of environmental justice.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading cause-driven marketing agency based in Detroit, Michigan -- The Growth Shark -- is proud to announce its new partnership with Justice for Beniteau, a grassroots organization dedicated to advocating for environmental justice for residents living in the shadow of Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex on the East Side. This partnership aims to drive awareness and promote the mission of Justice for Beniteau, amplifying their efforts to combat the corporate license to pollute that has been affecting the local community for decades.
Justice for Beniteau has been tirelessly working to address the environmental injustices faced by the residents of Detroit’s East Side. The organization focuses on raising awareness about the detrimental effects of industrial pollution and advocating for policy changes to protect the health and well-being of the community. Through this partnership, The Growth Shark will act as their strategic and impactful marketing agency in Detroit for support to elevate Justice for Beniteau’s initiatives and campaigns, ensuring their message reaches a broader audience and garners the support needed to drive meaningful change.
“We are thrilled to partner with Justice for Beniteau and support their critical mission of environmental justice,” said Cory Doucette, Founder of The Growth Shark. “Our collaboration aims to amplify their voice and shed light on the pressing issues faced by the residents of Detroit’s East Side. Together, we can create impactful campaigns that not only raise awareness but also inspire action and drive systemic change.”
The partnership will leverage The Growth Shark’s expertise in cause-driven marketing to enhance Justice for Beniteau’s outreach efforts. Key strategies will include revamping the organization brand and messaging for developing tailored marketing campaigns that highlight the environmental challenges faced by the community and the importance of advocacy for policy changes. Additionally, they will focus on community engagement to continue building content that fosters community engagement and encourages local residents to participate in advocacy efforts. Last but certainly not least, they will look to cultivate strategic partnerships and build alliances with other organizations and influencers to amplify Justice for Beniteau’s message and extend their reach.
This partnership underscores The Growth Shark’s commitment to social and environmental causes. As an active member of the Michigan Climate Action Network and an endorser of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, The Growth Shark is dedicated to driving positive change through impactful marketing strategies. The agency is also a monthly contributor to several key environmental organizations, including Just Stop Oil, Friends of the Earth, 350.org, and Greenpeace.
“Businesses and nonprofits need to focus on more than simply achieving their goal. They need to redefine what's possible by combining groundbreaking marketing strategies with an unwavering commitment to social and environmental causes,” and Doucette acknowledges, “Our partnership with Justice for Beniteau is a testament to this belief. We are not just creating campaigns—we are building a future where every brand makes a profound impact.”
The Growth Shark invites businesses, nonprofits, and marketers based in Michigan to learn more about this partnership and explore how they can collaborate with a cause-driven marketing agency to create campaigns that drive results and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.
