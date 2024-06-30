Bitget brings TeleportDAO (TST) to Poolx for users to stake BGB and mine TST

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of TeleportDAO based TST tokens on PoolX for users to reap stake-to-mine benefits. Deposits for TST are now open and trading for the TST/USDT pair will be available from June 27, 2024, 08:00 UTC. Users participating on PoolX for TeleportDAO can stake BGB to mine TST. The mining period runs 9:00 AM UTC, 27th June to 9:00 UTC, 7th July, 2024. With a total of 300,000 TST available in the BGB pool, rewards will be distributed based on the proportion of BGB staked by each user relative to the total staked BGB.

TeleportDAO works as a trustless interoperability protocol that provides an infrastructure for developers to build cross-chain applications. TeleportDAO serves as a bridge between blockchains, enabling secure and efficient cross-chain communication. This allows applications on one chain to access data from another, facilitating the development of advanced cross-chain applications. TeleportDAO aims to streamline the creation of innovative cross-chain applications, enhancing the interaction between smart contracts on different chains.

PoolX, Bitget’s cutting-edge staking platform, continues to revolutionize the crypto landscape by distributing rewards hourly based on staked amounts. Unlike most decentralized staking products, PoolX allows users to effortlessly earn popular tokens by staking stable and trusted cryptocurrencies such as BGB, BTC, ETH and USDT. Since its debut on April 8, PoolX has launched over 40 selected projects including the recent hot tokens such as Ethermail (ENT), ArtFi (ARTFI), ZkSync (ZK), with a total stake amount accumulated to over $1 billion.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in potential projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to lead in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion last month, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. In the past 30 days, Bitget recorded the highest monthly inflow among all centralized exchanges, with $1.3 billion in new capital, strengthening its position as an industry leader.

For more information about TST tokens initial listings, users can visit here.

