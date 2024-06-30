Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,166 in the last 365 days.

Krimries Releases Highly Anticipated Second Album and New Single 'Endless Sky'

Krimries Album Cover

Endless Sky Cover

Jesus Weeps Cover

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of his debut album, "Rise Up," rising Christian artist Krimries is thrilled to announce the release of his second self-titled album, along with a powerful new single, "Endless Sky." Both the album and single are now available on all major online music stores and streaming platforms.

Krimries' self-titled album continues to showcase his unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, further establishing him as a distinctive voice in Christian music. The new single, "Endless Sky," is a testament to his evolving artistry, delivering a message of hope and faith that transcends boundaries.

"I am incredibly excited to share this musical journey with everyone," says Krimries. "The songs on this album are very personal to me, and I hope they inspire and uplift listeners in their own faith journeys."

Additionally, Krimries is committed to making a positive impact through his music. All royalties from the song "Jesus Weeps" will be donated to aid agencies in Palestine, supporting those in need and promoting peace and relief efforts.

Fans and new listeners alike can now stream or download the album and the new single on their preferred music platforms.

Ian Miller
Marketing Team
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Krimries Releases Highly Anticipated Second Album and New Single 'Endless Sky'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more