Krimries Releases Highly Anticipated Second Album and New Single 'Endless Sky'

Krimries Album Cover Endless Sky Cover Jesus Weeps Cover

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of his debut album, "Rise Up," rising Christian artist Krimries is thrilled to announce the release of his second self-titled album, along with a powerful new single, "Endless Sky." Both the album and single are now available on all major online music stores and streaming platforms.

Krimries' self-titled album continues to showcase his unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, further establishing him as a distinctive voice in Christian music. The new single, "Endless Sky," is a testament to his evolving artistry, delivering a message of hope and faith that transcends boundaries.

"I am incredibly excited to share this musical journey with everyone," says Krimries. "The songs on this album are very personal to me, and I hope they inspire and uplift listeners in their own faith journeys."

Additionally, Krimries is committed to making a positive impact through his music. All royalties from the song "Jesus Weeps" will be donated to aid agencies in Palestine, supporting those in need and promoting peace and relief efforts.

Fans and new listeners alike can now stream or download the album and the new single on their preferred music platforms.