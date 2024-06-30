Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County, Wis.

TOWN OF BIG FLATS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Big Flats Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29, 2024.

At approximately 3:01 p.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for a driver under the influence of narcotics and armed with firearms. Deputies searched for and located the reported vehicle about an hour later and initiated several short pursuits. During a pursuit, the subject fired a weapon at law enforcement, at which point law enforcement returned fire. The subject was injured as a result of the incident and received medical attention while on scene. The subject was transported to a hospital for critical injuries. No other individuals were injured during this incident.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Rome Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

