Just in time for Summer, “Pang the Penguin presents: Splish Splash Safely” - Coming Soon

LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pang the Penguin presents: Splish Splash Safely” the second book in the water safety and pool adventure series.

Dive into a world of fun and safety with the latest release in the beloved series, “Pang the Penguin Presents: Splish Splash Safely,” coming soon to a pool near you.

This highly requested and eagerly anticipated second installment is set to make a splash just in time for summer, offering young readers and their families essential safety tips in an engaging, entertaining and relatable way. This inspirational book shows children how to stay safe in and around water.

“Splish Splash Safely” follows the adventures of Pang the Penguin, Pang’s sister Pearl, and their friend Langston as they explore the important pool safety rules including never swimming alone, showering before entering the pool, staying away from pool drains and much more. The story encourages all swimmers to follow the rules to promote a safe environment in and around pools this summer.

Author Lotta D. Todd explains that the story centers on Langston and his pool pals, bringing vital lessons through vibrant illustrations and a narrative that children can relate to and enjoy. Each rule is presented in a fun, adventurous, and memorable way making “Splish Splash Safely” a must have for all splash lovers and an invaluable resource for parents and guardians. “Hey, let’s play a fun game of Could you…should you… would you…,” Pang suggests. “If you get the answers right, you’ll win a prize!” They all agree to play, and its game on! Pang plays with penguin pride as his pool pals learn how to safely enter and exit the pool and much more.

In “Splish Splash Safely” readers of all ages can learn and apply water safety information. Todd emphasizes the core message: to stay safe in and around water, especially since the highest drowning rate occurs among children aged one to nine years old, making it the leading cause of death for children ages one to four. Todd adds that African Americans are five times more likely to drown than other nationalities.

Todd wrote the book based on her 25 years of experience as a swim instructor, lifeguard, and coach during which she has taught over 3,000 students. She is also a Certified Aquatic Facility Operator (AFO) and a member of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and Drowning Prevention Coalition. She volunteers for Children’s Hospital, in addition to partnering with Pool Safely and several retailers to promote water safety awareness and swim lessons for everyone.

