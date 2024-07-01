Submit Release
New Aether Currents and Class Guides for FFXIV: Dawntrail Available on Mithrie.com

Guide to locating Aether Currents in Urqopacha

Looking for all the Aether Currents in FFXIV Urqopacha? This comprehensive guide has everything you need to know about finding them.

FFXIV Job Unlock Quests: Pictomancer Unlock Guide

In this FFXIV guide, I show how to unlock the Pictomancer Job.

Find comprehensive guides for aether currents and new classes in FFXIV: Dawntrail, fully optimized for mobile on Mithrie.com.

Mithrie.com is committed to providing the FFXIV community with the most comprehensive and up-to-date guides, ensuring players can fully enjoy the new Dawntrail expansion.”
— Mithrie, Founder of Mithrie.com
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of the highly anticipated FFXIV expansion, Dawntrail, Mithrie.com is excited to announce the availability of comprehensive guides for aether currents and unlocking the new classes. Players can now seamlessly explore the vast regions of Urqopacha, Kozamauka, Yak Tel, Shaaloani, Heritage Found, and Living Memory with detailed aether current guides. Additionally, step-by-step instructions to unlock and master the new Viper and Pictomancer classes are now live.

Mithrie.com is dedicated to providing the Final Fantasy XIV community with up-to-date and accurate information. The website has been fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that players can access all guides and tips on the go.

Explore the new regions and classes with ease using our guides:
Urqopacha Aether Currents
Kozamauka Aether Currents
Yak Tel Aether Currents
Shaaloani Aether Currents
Heritage Found Aether Currents
Living Memory Aether Currents

Unlock and excel in the new classes with our detailed guides:
Viper Class Guide
Pictomancer Class Guide

Visit Mithrie.com for all your FFXIV: Dawntrail needs and stay ahead in your adventure. With our mobile-optimized site, your journey in Eorzea is more accessible than ever.

For more information, visit Mithrie.com.

Mazen Turkmani
Mithrie - Gaming News
Top Gaming News This Week: Get Caught Up FAST (2024)

