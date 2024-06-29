Some Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas Closing on Sundays

AUSTIN – Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas will be closed on Sundays, beginning June 30.

Center locations:

Jasper County

Jasper County Courthouse Annex, 271 E. Lamar St. Suite 101, Jasper, TX 75951

Lamar County

Chisum Elementary School, 3250 S. Church St., Paris, TX 75460

Newton County

Howard Civic Center, 213 W. Court St., Newton, TX 79966

Polk County

Livingston Public Library, 707 N. Tyler Ave., Livingston, TX 77351

San Jacinto County

Innovation Center, 250 Live Oak, Cold Spring, TX 77331

Tyler County

Tyler County Emergency Operations Center, 201 Veterans Way, Woodville, TX 75979

Trinity County

Trinity Middle School Boardroom, 101 W. Jefferson St., Trinity TX 75862

Van Zandt County

Canton Intermediate School, 1190 W State Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103

Waller County

Pine Island Baptist Church, 36573 Brumlow Rd., Hempstead TX 77445

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15, 2024.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.