Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,175 in the last 365 days.

Some Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas Closing on Sundays

AUSTIN – Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas will be closed on Sundays, beginning June 30.

Center locations:

Jasper County 

  • Jasper County Courthouse Annex, 271 E. Lamar St. Suite 101, Jasper, TX 75951

Lamar County 

  • Chisum Elementary School, 3250 S. Church St., Paris, TX 75460

Newton County

  • Howard Civic Center, 213 W. Court St., Newton, TX 79966

Polk County

  • Livingston Public Library, 707 N. Tyler Ave., Livingston, TX 77351

San Jacinto County

  • Innovation Center, 250 Live Oak, Cold Spring, TX 77331

Tyler County  

  • Tyler County Emergency Operations Center, 201 Veterans Way, Woodville, TX 75979

Trinity County

  • Trinity Middle School Boardroom, 101 W. Jefferson St., Trinity TX 75862

Van Zandt County 

  • Canton Intermediate School, 1190 W State Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103

Waller County 

  • Pine Island Baptist Church, 36573 Brumlow Rd., Hempstead TX 77445

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to disasterassistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15, 2024.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

You just read:

Some Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas Closing on Sundays

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more