Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services

CASE#: 24A3004167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/24 at 1501 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 110. Washington, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Richard Haldane                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/28/24 at 1501 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight at a residence on VT Rt 100 in Washington. After further investigation it was determined Richard Haldane, 35, of Washington had assaulted an intimate partner. Haldane was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Haldane was released on conditions and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 7/1/24 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

