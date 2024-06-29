Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/28/24 at 1501 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 110. Washington, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Richard Haldane
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/28/24 at 1501 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight at a residence on VT Rt 100 in Washington. After further investigation it was determined Richard Haldane, 35, of Washington had assaulted an intimate partner. Haldane was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Haldane was released on conditions and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 7/1/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.