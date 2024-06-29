Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,175 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom signs 2024 state budget supporting fiscal stability and core programs

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed 2024 state budget legislation that brings stability to state finances while preserving key investments in safety net programs, education, addressing homelessness, mental health care reform, and more. 

As outlined in the agreement announced by the Governor and legislative leaders, the legislation balances the budget in both 2024-25 and 2025-26. It also preserves budget resilience by maintaining $22.2 billion in total reserves at the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year. 

The state has taken several measures to manage revenue volatility in recent budget cycles, including setting aside a record amount of reserves, focusing most of the surplus on one-time and near-term spending instead of potentially unsustainable long-term and ongoing obligations, and paying tens of billions of dollars toward the state’s long-term debt.

You just read:

Governor Newsom signs 2024 state budget supporting fiscal stability and core programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more