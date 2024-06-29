Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Adams, Jasper, Pottawattamie Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa ---FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Adams. Jasper, Pottawattamie counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

ADAMS COUNTY Southwest Valley High School 904 Eighth St., Corning, IA 50841 Open 1-6 p.m. July 1 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 2-6 POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY Minden Fire Dept. Fire Station Parking Lot 207 Main St. Minden, IA 51553 Open 1-6 p.m. July 1 8 a.m.-6 p.m.July 2-6 JASPER COUNTY Newton Community School – West Academy 1302 First Ave West Newton, IA 50208 Open 1-6 p.m. July 1 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 2-6 MONTGOMERY COUNTY Southwest Valley Middle School 406 E. Third St., Villisca, IA 50864 Open 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closing June 29 at 6 p.m.

All DRCs are open on July 4th, Independence Day and close at 6 p.m. DRCs are closed on Sundays.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters who had damages from the flooding in Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth and Sioux counties on June 16 and continuing, FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters who had damage from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20-31 in Adair, Adams, Cedar, Jasper, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties and in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms.

Iowans can visit any open DRC for assistance if needed. To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.