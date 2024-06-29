Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Adams, Jasper, Pottawattamie Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa ---FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Adams. Jasper, Pottawattamie counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

ADAMS COUNTY

Southwest Valley High School

904 Eighth St.,

Corning, IA 50841

 

Open 1-6 p.m. July 1

8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 2-6

 

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY

Minden Fire Dept.

Fire Station Parking Lot

207 Main St.

Minden, IA 51553

 

Open 1-6 p.m. July 1

8 a.m.-6 p.m.July 2-6

 

JASPER COUNTY

Newton Community School – West Academy 1302 First Ave West

Newton, IA 50208

 

Open 1-6 p.m. July 1

8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 2-6

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Southwest Valley Middle School

406 E. Third St.,

Villisca, IA 50864

 

Open 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Closing June 29 at 6 p.m.

All DRCs are open on July 4th, Independence Day and close at 6 p.m. DRCs are closed on Sundays.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters who had damages from the flooding in Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth and Sioux counties on June 16 and continuing, FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters who had damage from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20-31 in Adair, Adams, Cedar, Jasper, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties and in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms.

Iowans can visit any open DRC for assistance if needed. To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI 

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

