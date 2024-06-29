Giao Hang Tiet Kiem by M-N Associates Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards
M-N Associates' Innovative Branding for Giao Hang Tiet Kiem Recognized with A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Giao Hang Tiet Kiem by M-N Associates as the Silver Winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Giao Hang Tiet Kiem branding project within the graphic design industry, celebrating its excellence in design and innovation.
The Giao Hang Tiet Kiem branding project by M-N Associates demonstrates a deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and the dynamic nature of the country's transportation system. By incorporating these elements into the brand's visual identity, M-N Associates has created a design that resonates with local audiences and effectively communicates the company's values and mission. This culturally relevant approach not only benefits Giao Hang Tiet Kiem but also serves as an inspiration for the graphic design industry as a whole.
M-N Associates' award-winning design for Giao Hang Tiet Kiem showcases a unique blend of cultural elements and modern design techniques. The logotype, inspired by motorcycle wheels and alley maps, paired with the "Confident Smile" icon, conveys a sense of joy and assurance to both shippers and users. The dynamic typography and colorful imagery capture the vibrant energy of Vietnam's urban landscapes, creating an engaging and memorable visual experience.
The recognition of Giao Hang Tiet Kiem by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to M-N Associates' commitment to excellence and innovation in graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire the studio to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring new ways to integrate cultural elements with modern techniques, and creating impactful branding solutions that resonate with audiences on a deeper level.
Giao Hang Tiet Kiem was designed by a talented team at M-N Associates, including Creative Director Duy â?? N, Digital Director Anh Nguyá»?n, Designer PhÃºc Tráº§n, Producers QuÃ¢n Nguyá»?n and An Pháº¡m, Project Manager M â?? Lan, Portfolio Photographer Wing Chan, Digital Retouchers An Nguyá»?n and PhÃºc Tráº§n, and Footage Documentarians from GHTK, with LÃ¢m Uy Huá»³nh as the model.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Giao Hang Tiet Kiem branding project at:
About M-N Associates
M-N Associates is an award-winning branding and creative design studio founded by M â?? Lan and Duy â?? N. The studio specializes in creating meaningful solutions and designing impactful brands with powerful messages. With a diverse range of creative solutions spanning brand and graphic systems, products and packaging, websites and digital experiences, architecture, and interior direction, M-N Associates approaches creativity differently, believing that great designs should not only create sustainable systems but also maintain intelligent strategies.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their work, which often incorporates original innovations and elicits a strong emotional response. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicdesignawards.net
