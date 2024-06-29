IL Solar Company CCC Solar Announces New Tax Credits Up to 80% Off Systems for IL Residents
CHICAGO, IL, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCC Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions in Illinois, is excited to announce significant new tax credits and incentives that can help residents save up to
80% on solar system installations. With federal and state incentives, homeowners and businesses can now enjoy unprecedented savings while transitioning to clean, renewable energy.
Federal Tax Credit (ITC)
Under the recently updated Federal Tax Credit, homeowners and businesses can receive a 30%
credit on the cost of their solar systems. This initiative, part of the Inflation Reduction Act of
2022, extends the 30% credit through 2032 and continues with reduced rates until 2034. This substantial credit is a cornerstone in reducing the financial barrier to adopting solar energy nationwide.
Illinois Solar Incentives
Illinois residents can benefit from the state’s Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs) through the IL Adjustable Block Program, also known as Illinois Shines. This program provides financial credits based on the projected energy production of a solar system over 15 years. The amount of savings varies with the current SREC prices and the system’s size, but it can cover a significant portion of the installation costs.
Maximize Your Savings with CCC Solar
CCC Solar’s expert sales team is well-versed in the latest incentives, rebates, and promotions available to Illinois residents. Our team is dedicated to providing transparent information and tailored solutions to help customers maximize their savings and make informed decisions about their solar investments.
Exclusive Promotional Offer: Charge Your EV for Free
● Free EV Charger Installation: Receive a free EV charger installation with the purchase of a new solar system.
● Flexible Financing Options: Enjoy zero-down payment and low-interest financing options to make solar more affordable.
● Long-Term Warranties: Benefit from a 25-year warranty on solar panels and a 10-year warranty on the EV charger.
● Complimentary Maintenance: Get the first year of maintenance for both your solar system and EV charger at no cost.
Why Choose CCC Solar?
● Expert Guidance: Stay informed about the latest incentives and rebates with our knowledgeable team.
● Tailored Solutions: Receive personalized consultations to find the best solar solutions for your needs.
● Transparency: Avoid misleading 'no cost solar' ads with our commitment to clear and honest communication.
"We are thrilled to offer these substantial savings to Illinois residents," said Brett Haring, owner of CCC Solar. "Our mission is to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone. With these new incentives and our exclusive promotional offer, there has never been a better time to switch to solar."
For more information or to schedule a free solar quote and consultation, please visit our website at www.crosscountryconstructionsolar.com or contact our customer service team at (815)
315-0637.
Brett Haring
CCC Solar
(815) 315-0637
brettharing1@gmail.com