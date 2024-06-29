WCO Unveils Data Model Version 4.1.0

The World Customs Organization (WCO) is thrilled to announce the release of version 4.1.0 of the WCO Data Model. This updated version brings significant enhancements that are set to streamline Customs processes and help foster international trade.

“With the release of version 4.1.0 of the WCO Data Model, we are taking a significant step forward in advancing global Customs processes,” stated WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders. “This update not only underscores our dedication to enhancing efficiency and transparency in international trade but also showcases the WCO’s unwavering support for the digital transformation of Customs operations worldwide.”

Comprehensive Booking Reservation Information (BRI)

For the first time, the WCO Data Model now includes comprehensive booking reservation information (BRI). This addition aims to provide a singular data model and transmission protocol to ease the burden on Members and the cruise line industry. It will be used to support the WCO BRI pilot in the first step to digitize the industry. The BRI data model was created using the dataset developed by the Passenger Facilitation Control Working Group (PFCWG) to facilitate risk management for travelers using advance information.

Integration of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Dataset and WCO/UPU Joint Message Standards – Message Implementation Guide

Another major inclusion in version 4.1.0 is the updated version of the UPU dataset and Joint Message Standards – Message Implementation Guide. This integration is designed to improve the processing and monitoring of postal shipments, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery services across borders. It reflects the WCO's commitment to enhancing postal and e-commerce logistics worldwide. The Guide was developed in collaboration with key international trade and postal organizations. It provides detailed instructions on how to implement the new data sets, ensuring seamless adoption and interoperability among Customs authorities and their trading partners.

Driving Efficiency and Global Trade

The updates in DM version 4.1.0 underscore the WCO's ongoing efforts to modernize Customs procedures and support the evolving needs of global trade. By incorporating the BRI and UPU datasets, the enhanced model offers a more holistic approach to data management, fostering greater transparency, efficiency, and security in international trade operations.

About the World Customs Organization

The World Customs Organization (WCO) is an independent intergovernmental body established in 1952 to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Customs administrations worldwide. With 186 Members, the WCO is recognized as a leader in the development and promotion of international Customs standards and best practices.

For more information about the WCO and the latest Data Model version 4.1.0, please visit WCO DM App.