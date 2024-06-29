MACAU, June 29 - According to Administrative Regulation No. 20/2024, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute commences operation on 1 July 2024. It is a public legal person with administrative, financial and property autonomy, established as a result of the merger between the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, established in 1994, and the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), established in 2004, with a view to optimising the internal structure and enhancing service efficacy and efficiency.

The official Portuguese and English names of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute are “Instituto de Promoção do Comércio e do Investimento” and “Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute” respectively. And the official abbreviation for the institute will continue to be “IPIM”.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute is led by the Board of Directors and consists of three departments and eight divisions. Members of the Board of Directors shall assume office from 1 July, including President Vincent U, Executive Directors Sam Lei, Wong Yee Lam and Leong Wa Fong. IPIM’s main responsibilities include: attracting businesses and investments, supporting companies in exploring markets, promoting the development of MICE industry, facilitating economic and commercial exchange and co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and assisting in the work of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao).

The address of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute is 1/F to 3/F, Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in Rua Sul de Entre Lagos, Macao. IPIM’s existing public service counters, official websites, E-mail addresses, and contact numbers shall remain unchanged. As to new media accounts of the original IPIM, such as WeChat official accounts, WeChat Channels, YouTube Channel and LinkedIn account, will be updated with the new name, without affecting the existing subscribers’ access to the latest information

E-mail addresses and contact numbers of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) will remain unchanged.