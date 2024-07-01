Black Memphis History: Meet Tom Mboya The Greatest African to Influence American Culture, History & African Connection

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen At Elmore's Home in Orange Mound Celebrating Tom Mboya's 60th without an Mboya there would never have been an Obama Presidency

During the Civil Rights many Black Homes had the picture of John Kennedy, Robert Kenney and Dr. Martin Luther King if the Mboya Story was told Black America would have embraced Tom Mboya Amp Elmore is working to tell the Tom Mboya Story

Presidential Candidate John F. Kennedy used this image of he in Tom Mboya on campaign advertisements Black changed for Republican to Democrats put Kennedy in Office

Obama Legacy started with Tom Mboya coming to America on his 26th birthday August 15, 1956 without an Mboya there never would have been a Black President Obama we in Memphis with the help of Memphis Congressman Cohen made history we are 1st in U.S.to honor Mboya Legacy