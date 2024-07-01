Top Figure in the Trump Administration, ICE Director Tom Homan, Endorses Joe Kaufman for US Congress
Homan says Kaufman will be "key partner for the Trump Administration ."
With his impressive background in national security, Joe brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will make him an invaluable asset in Congress.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Kaufman, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives, Florida District 23, has received a powerful endorsement from a leading figure in the Trump Administration, ICE Director and 'Border Czar' Tom Homan. The endorsement underscores Kaufman's deep expertise and commitment to safeguarding America's borders and national interests.
— Tom Homan
Homan stated, "I fully endorse Joe Kaufman for U.S. House of Representatives. With his impressive background in national security, Joe brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will make him an invaluable asset in Congress. Joe clearly understands that this historic border crisis not only has caused a public health and public safety crisis, but it has resulted in one of the biggest national security vulnerabilities this nation has seen. His dedication to counter-terrorism and border security ensures that he will be a key partner for the Trump Administration in addressing these critical issues. He is an America First man that is dedicated to the safety and security of this nation. He is the right guy, at the right time, and the ideal candidate to represent our interests in Washington.”
Joe Kaufman has built a reputation as an expert in and staunch advocate for national security, focusing on counter-terrorism and border security. His career is marked by a steadfast dedication to protecting American lives and ensuring the integrity of our nation's borders. This endorsement highlights Kaufman's qualifications and commitment to addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the United States today.
"I am honored to receive this endorsement from such a tremendous figure in the Trump Administration and the national security community as Tom Homan," said Kaufman. "Our country is facing unprecedented challenges at our borders and from external threats. I am committed to working tirelessly with soon-to-be re-elected President Donald Trump to enhance our security measures and to support policies that put America first."
Kaufman has received an impressive array of endorsements from prominent figures across various sectors for his campaign for Congress. They include: Lieutenant Colonel Allen West; President and Hostess of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in D.C. Reverend Merrie Turner; Major General Paul Vallely, Trump Surrogate and National Director of The Remembrance Project Maria Espinoza; Retired U.S. Marshall Commander and star of the show "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force" Lenny DePaul; National Spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) Niger Innis; Global Director of Cyrus Force John Naimi; Working Mothers for Donald Trump International; and Chairman of Citizens for National Security Dr. Ken Abramowitz.
For more information about Joe Kaufman and his campaign, please visit www.kaufmanforcongress.com or follow his campaign on social media.
Paid for & Approved by Joseph "Joe" Kaufman, Republican for US Congress, Florida District 23
Shawn Malachovsky
Joe Kaufman for Congress
+1 718-477-1818
info@kaufmanforcongress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Trump 'Border Czar' Tom Homan Endorses Joe Kaufman for Congress