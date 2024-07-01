Alina Keys Launches "Funny Fruits" Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8
Funny Fruits" Coloring Book: Engaging riddles and vibrant designs teach kids about fruits in a fun, educational formatSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyoming, WY - Alina Keys, an innovative leader in children’s educational products, is excited to announce the launch of the "Funny Fruits" Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8. This delightful new addition to the "Kaleidoscope Kids - Discover, Dream, and Doodle" series promises to engage young artists with vibrant fruit-themed designs and playful brain-teasing riddles.
Designed to spark creativity and provide educational value, "Funny Fruits" features 50 unique pages that bring a variety of fruits to life, from apples and oranges to kiwis and pears. Each page includes a fun riddle, encouraging children to solve puzzles while they color, making learning an interactive and enjoyable experience. The book aims to teach kids the names of various fruits and vegetables in an entertaining way.
The coloring book is perfectly sized for travel with its 8.5" x 11" format, making it an ideal activity for on-the-go families. Parents can rest easy knowing that each illustration is printed on a single-sided page with a black back, preventing bleed-through and allowing the use of markers without damaging subsequent pages.
Alina Keys' Founder and Author, Alina, highlighted the book's unique benefits, saying, "We wanted to create something that is not only fun but also educational for kids. 'Funny Fruits' does exactly that by combining the joy of coloring with the excitement of solving riddles. It's a perfect way to foster creativity and learning in a playful setting."
Priced at just $7.99 and available on Amazon, "Funny Fruits" makes an excellent gift for any occasion. The book is part of a larger collection, inviting children to collect the entire "Kaleidoscope Kids" series for endless creativity and discovery.
To learn more about "Funny Fruits" and other products by Alina Keys, visit https://www.alinakeys.com/.
For further information,
Alina Keys
Mobile: 3072426413
Email: marketing@alinakeys.com
Web: alinakeys.com
Alina Keys
Alina Keys
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram